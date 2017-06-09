PHOTO: Arkansas fire chief says driver 'most fortunate' to be unhurt when truck overturns, cab crushed

The Hot Springs fire chief called the driver of a Mack truck the "most fortunate" man in the city after the driver walked away uninjured from a crash Thursday where his vehicle tumbled down an embankment and overturned in trees.

Police told the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record the single-vehicle crash happened about 8:45 a.m. as the truck was traveling east on the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway near the Malvern Avenue exit in Hot Springs.

The truck, which was said to be coming from the Garland County landfill, veered out of control after the driver noticed an issue with its steering, authorities said. The vehicle reportedly then went down an embankment and overturned onto its passenger side.

The cab of the truck was partially crushed, but the driver wasn't hurt. That made him the "most fortunate man in all of Hot Springs," Hot Springs Fire Chief Ed Davis told the newspaper.

The wreck and subsequent cleanup stalled traffic in the area for some time.

