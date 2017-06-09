Subscribe Register Login

Friday, June 09, 2017, 2:18 p.m.

PHOTO: Coast Guard pulls man from failing duct-taped boat

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 12:45 p.m.

PHOTO BY U.S. COAST GUARD VIA AP

n this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, an unidentified man paddles a home made, inflatable, duct-taped boat before being rescued by a small-boat crew after his craft began taking on water in Gastineau channel near Juneau, Alaska, on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.


JUNEAU, Alaska — Ducks do well in water. A duct-taped boat? Not so much.

KTOO reported that the U.S. Coast Guard picked up a 32-year-old man and his dog from an inflatable, duct-taped watercraft when it started to take on water Wednesday in Gastineau Channel near Juneau, Alaska's capital city.

The Coast Guard says in a release that the duct-taped boat was homemade.

The guard says the man, who was not identified, was not wearing a life jacket.

An off-duty Coast Guard member saw the unsafe craft and called it in. The Coast Guard delivered the man, dog and boat to Douglas Harbor in Juneau.

