Police investigate fatal wreck in west Little Rock

One person has died in a traffic crash in west Little Rock, authorities said.

Officers were called about 6:15 p.m. Friday to Chenal Parkway and Autumn Road, which is west of the Interstate 630 and Interstate 430 interchange.

Details on how the wreck occurred weren't immediately known, but the Little Rock Police Department said on Twitter that it was a fatality crash.

The westbound lanes of Chenal remained closed after 7:45 p.m., police said.

At least 204 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year.