Little Rock man robbed by gunman who fled in ‘old-style’ pickup, police say

A 28-year-old Little Rock man was robbed at gunpoint Thursday by a stranger who took his backpack and drove away in an “old-style” pickup truck, according to a police report.

The victim was getting out of his car in the 5400 block of Chenonceau Boulevard around 11:45 p.m. when a gunman approached him and demanded his backpack, a Little Rock Police Department report said. The bag, which held the victim’s credit card, IDs and $400 cash, was described as “a small black leather European-style handbag with an ‘I’ on it.”

The robber took the bag, then drove away in a “pewter old-style single cab pickup truck,” the report said. The victim did not know the make or model of the truck or see the direction in which the gunman left, according to the report.

The robber was described as a black male who stood 5 foot 8 and weighed about 150 pounds. He was balding with black hair and he wore a navy T-shirt and blue jeans, police said.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.