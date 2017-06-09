Police: Arkansas man attacked, robbed by person with ‘strong body odor’

An Arkansan was attacked Tuesday by a robber with “a strong body odor” who took cash and other items, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

The 40-year-old victim told police he was robbed shortly before 11 p.m. in the 100 block of Chapel Street in Hot Springs. The man was near his house when the robber came up to him from behind and attacked him, according to a police spokesman who provided details to the newspaper.

The assailant took the victim's cellphone, $437, a bag and a “receipt book,” investigators said.

The robber was described as a black male wearing a white T-shirt and blue scrub pants who had “a strong body odor."

No arrests had been made Thursday.

