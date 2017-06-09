Police: Man releases hostage, surrenders after Little Rock SWAT team responds to house

A man released a hostage and surrendered to police late Thursday night after a Little Rock SWAT team responded to the scene, a police spokesman said.

Officers were called at around 10:20 p.m. to 9023 W. 33rd St. for a report of a disturbance where a woman was bleeding from the head, said Lt. Steve McClanahan, a Police Department spokesman.

When they arrived, police spoke to a child who had called 911, McClanahan said. He added the child told police there was at least one hostage inside the house and the man inside possibly had a weapon.

The child and the wife of the suspect were able to get out of the house, McClanahan said. The wife's sister remained in the house with the man, he said. McClanahan said police did not see the man with a weapon when they arrived on scene, and authorities only had a report that he possibly had a weapon.

Shortly after the SWAT team arrived, authorities made contact with the suspect. The man let the hostage go before peacefully surrendering to police, McClanahan said.

McClanahan said the hostage was hurt, but her injuries were "very minor."

At the scene, McClanahan said it's unclear as of Thursday night what the man would be charged with. It was also unclear Thursday night whether police found a weapon with the man after he surrendered.

"[It's] not uncommon for SWAT call outs to end like this," McClanahan said.

