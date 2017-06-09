Police: Woman found with nearly $300 in her mouth after robbing Arkansas tobacco store

A woman was found with nearly $300 in her mouth after robbing a northeast Arkansas tobacco store, according to police.

The Jonesboro Police Department was called around 11:50 a.m. Thursday to an armed robbery at Gee Street Tobacco Store, 504 Gee St.

Authorities said a woman, later identified as 51-year-old Vera Lenora Thomas, entered the store, indicated she had a weapon and demanded money from a clerk before fleeing with cash.

Officers found Thomas getting into a gold passenger car, still wearing some of the clothing that she wore during the robbery, the report states. She was arrested at an address on Creath Avenue.

While being processed at the Craighead County jail, Thomas was found with $289 inside her mouth.

Police noted that the money consisted of 14 $20 bills, one $5 bill and four $1 bills.

Thomas remained jailed as of Friday afternoon, according to an online inmate roster. She was set to appear Friday in district court.