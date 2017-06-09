Royals give up five in ninth inning, fall to Astros

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lance McCullers took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and Jose Altuve hit a two-run homer in a five-run ninth as the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 6-1 on Thursday night.

Altuve's ninth home run came off Kelvin Herrera (1-2) with Josh Reddick, who walked on four pitches to lead off the inning, aboard. Herrera has yielded seven home runs in 24 1/3 innings after giving up only six in 72 innings last season.

Herrera retired only one of the five batters he faced and was charged with four runs, three hits and a walk. The inning also included a two-run single by Jake Marisnick.

Lorenzo Cain's one-out triple in the seventh ended McCuller's nohit bid. Cain drilled a 3-0 pitch to center. He scored on Mike Moustakas' two-out single to tie the score.

McCullers walked Jorge Bonifacio with one out in the first, and Alcides Escobar in the sixth for the only base runners the Royals had before Cain's triple.

Will Harris (2-1) got the win, allowing one hit in one inning.

Royals starter Jason Hammel allowed one run and four hits over seven innings. He walked none and struck out four.

The only run off Hammel came on a balk in the sixth inning. Nori Aoki hit a ground ball single to left to lead off the inning and went to third on George Springer's single. Hammel made a move to throw to first and the ball slipped out of his glove.

McCullers was removed after seven innings, permitting one run and two hits, while striking out eight and walking two.

YANKEES 9, RED SOX 1 Gary Sanchez homered twice to drive in five runs and the New York Yankees pounded David Price again in a 9-1 victory Thursday, one night after the Boston Red Sox ace had an angry exchange with a reporter. Michael Pineda (7-3) rebounded from a rough outing with seven brilliant innings, and New York took two of three from its rival in their first series at Yankee Stadium this season. On the strength of stingy starts by CC Sabathia and Pineda, the Yankees outscored Boston 17-1 in the final two games and increased their AL East lead to three games over the second-place Red Sox.

ANGELS 11, TIGERS 4 Albert Pujols hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly to cap a four-run fifth inning and Los Angeles added six runs in the seventh to rout Detroit. JC Ramirez (6-4) gave up four runs — allowing the Tigers to take an early 4-1 lead — and 10 hits over five innings. RAYS 7, WHITE SOX 5 Derek Norris homered in consecutive innings and Jake Odorizzi (4-3) pitched into the seventh, leading Tampa Bay over Chicago. The White Sox, who have lost seven of eight, came back from a 6-0 deficit. They got the potential tying run to third base with one out in the eighth before Alex Colome came in for a four-out save, his 17th of the season.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 5, CARDINALS 2 Joey Votto had a two-run homer among his four hits, Adam Duvall had three hits off Mike Leake and the Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-2 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. The Reds hadn’t swept the Cardinals in four games since 2003 in Cincinnati, during the first season at Great American Ball Park. St. Louis has lost seven in a row overall for the first time since 2013.

ROCKIES 4, CUBS 1 Tyler Chatwood pitched four-hit ball over six innings, DJ LeMahieu hit a three-run homer and Colorado beat Chicago for its season-high fifth straight win. The NL West leaders got all their runs in the second inning after Jon Lester (3-4) struck out the first two batters. LeMahieu’s drive to the right field basket made it 4-1.