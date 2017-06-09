Subscribe Register Login

Friday, June 09, 2017, 2:15 p.m.

Secretary of state calls on Arab nations to ease blockade on Qatar

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:53 p.m.

secretary-of-state-rex-tillerson-speaks-to-the-media-thursday-may-18-2017-at-the-state-department-in-washington

PHOTO BY AP/JACQUELYN MARTIN

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks to the media, Thursday, May 18, 2017, at the State Department in Washington.


WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is calling on Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to immediately ease their blockade on Qatar.

Tillerson says the blockade is hindering U.S. military efforts and the campaign against the Islamic State group. Previously, the U.S. had insisted the Qatar crisis wouldn't affect U.S. military efforts in the Middle East.

Tillerson said the U.S. will support efforts to mediate the crisis along with Kuwait. He said the elements of a resolution are available and that the U.S. asks that there be "no further escalation."

Tillerson is also calling on Qatar to address the concerns of other Arab nations. He said Qatar has a history of supporting violent groups and has taken steps to address that concern but must do more.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

