HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS

State basketball finals times changing

Next season's state basketball finals will begin one hour earlier at Bank of the Ozarks Arena in Hot Springs.

The Arkansas Activities Association's board of directors approved changes to the 2018 finals schedule Thursday during the third and final day of the association's summer workshop at the Holiday Inn Little Rock Airport Conference Center.

The first games scheduled for Thursday, March 8, and Friday, March 9, will begin at 2:30 p.m. The other three games on those days will have scheduled tipoff times of 4:15 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. The six games scheduled for Saturday, March 10, 2018 will remain at 11 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

In other business Thursday, Conway Christian will host the Class 2A state tennis tournament in October. Hot Springs Lakeside received the state cheerleading competition, scheduled for December, and Bentonville West will host the state dance competition in November.

-- Jeremy Muck

GOLF

Phillips takes lead at ASGA championship

Nora Phillips of Hot Springs shot a 5-over 77 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead at the Arkansas State Golf Association's Women's Amateur championship at Hot Springs Country Club.

Phillips, who trailed by a stroke going into Thursday's second round, leads Sarah Wright of Fayetteville and Taylor Reed of Little Rock heading into today's final 18. Defending champion and first-round co-leader Peyton Weaver of Benton slipped into fourth place after a 9-over 81 (159) left her three strokes behind Phillips.

Taylor Loeb of Maumelle and Julie Oxendine of Dover are tied for fifth (160), three shots ahead of first-round co-leader Gracen Blount of Hot Springs.

Pat Elliott of Hot Springs and Paula Curtis of Marianna are tied for the lead (162) in the Senior Division I, while Linda Carter of Camden leads the Senior Division II flight by three strokes over Mattie Seward of Searcy.

MOTOR SPORTS

Special events hit state tracks this weekend

Special races will be held at several tracks around the state this weekend.

Diamond Park Speedway between Murfreesboro and Nashville will hold the inaugural Factory Stock Super Nationals tonight and Saturday night, which figures to draw top grassroots racers from across the Southwest. Saturday night's main event will pay $5,000 to win and $400 to start. Racing starts at 8 p.m.

The American Sprint Car Series Mid-South Region will invade the state for two events, tonight at Batesville Motor Speedway in Locust Grove and Saturday night at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis. Tonight's racing will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will also include Batesville's IMCA modified, street stock, hobby stock and front-wheel drive divisions. Events at Riverside kick off at 6:30 p.m. Late model, modified and stock classes will also compete.

Little Rock's I-30 Speedway will hold the Race for Chase Memorial, which will be capped by a $1,000-to-win event for mini-sprints. IMCA modifieds, street stocks factory stocks and mini-sticks will also be on the card.

Also, Plumerville Super Speedway will host the Southern Outlaw Late Model Series on Friday; Centerville Dragway will hold its annual Mopar car show and bracket racing event Saturday and Sunday; and the Ray Tribble Memorial, which will include late models, will be at Old No. 1 Speedway near Harrisburg on Friday.

Sports on 06/09/2017