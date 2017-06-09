Home /
Style: Kitchen helpers riding tech wave
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:52 a.m.
Who needs a fridge magnet for a grocery list when a scanner on your garbage can will remind you what to buy?
How about an egg-shaped gadget that plans your weekly meals and calls up videos to give you step-by-step cooking instructions?
Or how about a device that will prevent you from burning your meals or another one that will dispense an accurate amount of ingredients without having to use measuring cups and spoons?
A new wave of technologies is upping the ante on convenience and efficiency in the kitchen. See Saturday’s Democrat-Gazette for a glimpse into the future of kitchen technology.
