UA's Pullen has seen share of highs

FAYETTEVILLE -- A left hamstring injury slowed Arkansas Razorbacks triple jumper Clive Pullen at the SEC Championships last month.

It was bad enough that Coach Chris Bucknam and assistant Travis Geopfert told Pullen that he didn't have to jump even though the Razorbacks were in the thick of the team race eventually won by Texas A&M 119-106 over the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Pullen, a two-time NCAA indoor champion who also won SEC indoor and outdoor titles last year, would have none of that talk.

"Clive showed a lot to me at the SEC meet," Bucknam said. "He said, 'Coach, I'm not sitting it out. Put me on the short approach and I'm going to get some points.' "

Jogging more than running on his approach, Pullen went 52 feet, 4 inches and took fourth place for five points.

Bucknam said Pullen's effort for the team was particularly impressive considering he competed in the Olympics last summer for his native Jamaica.

"What a heck of an example of a guy that is not only talented, but plays a little hurt," Bucknam said. "He's been to the Super Bowl of track and field, and yet he seems to want more than ever to do what he can to help the Razorbacks."

Pullen, a senior, will cap his Arkansas career today at the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Ore., where he hopes to win the triple jump.

The hamstring injury has completely healed, Pullen said, and he's ready to compete at his best and use his full approach on the runway.

"It really puts me in a stage of humbleness reflecting back on my four years at Arkansas," he said. "I feel like I just got here, and in the blink of any eye I'm on my way out.

"But I think I've paid my dues. I've done the Razorbacks well and done my country well by representing them at a very high level. I'm grateful for my time here."

Pullen ranks fifth nationally this outdoor season at 54-7 1/4, but his personal-best outdoors is 55-5 1/4 to win at the Jamaican National Championships last summer and surpass the Olympic qualifying standard.

That high mark came after the low of Pullen finishing 23rd at the 2016 NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field, where he'll be competing today.

Jumping in a swirling wind, Pullen fouled on his first attempt in Eugene last year, went 49-3 on his second attempt when one of his feet dropped into the sand before he could finish the jump and fouled on his third attempt.

"Clive was really bringing it on the last jump and wind gusted and it was another foul," Geopfert said. "Barely foul. It would have been a monster jump."

Pullen said he tries not to dwell on what happened a year ago.

"I kind of put that behind me," he said. "I haven't thought about it that much."

But Pullen hasn't forgotten about what happened, either.

"I'm sure it's a motivating factor," Bucknam said.

Geopfert said how Pullen responded to the disappointment -- by becoming the first Jamaican to qualify for the Olympics in the triple jump since Henry Jackson in 1972 -- shows his mental toughness.

"Obviously, the NCAA outdoor meet didn't go as planned," Geopfert said. "But I think moments like that are what really separate good athletes from great ones, because everything isn't going to be perfect all the time.

"You're going to fall down every once in a while. I think greatness comes from how you respond to that. When you look at what Clive did in making it to the Olympics, that really showed the character of a terrific young man."

Pullen's best indoor mark of 56-4 3/4 ranks third on Arkansas' all-time list behind Mike Conley and Erick Walder. His outdoor best ranks ninth.

"Whatever Clive does in Eugene, he's already stamped himself as a Razorback great," Geopfert said. "But I believe he's going to do really well."

Pullen, who is set to graduate from Arkansas in December with a computer science degree, said he plans to continue to live and train in Fayetteville with Geopfert when he turns pro.

"There is no reason for me to leave," Pullen said. "Life is good here in Fayetteville."

Sports on 06/09/2017