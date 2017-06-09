VIDEO: May vows to stay as UK prime minister, says Brexit will go on

LONDON — After voters took away her majority in Parliament, Theresa May soldiered on Friday as Britain's prime minister, resisting pressure to resign.

Having called an early election in hopes of getting an increased majority that could have strengthened her hand in Britain's exit talks with the EU, May instead saw her majority evaporate completely — leaving her fortunes hanging by a thread and dark clouds over the Brexit negotiations just 10 days before they are due to start.

She insisted that she would stick to the Brexit timetable. But she was forced into an alliance with a small party in Northern Ireland just to stay in power. May said her Conservatives and the Democratic Unionist Party would work together to "provide certainty and lead Britain forward at this critical time."

"This government will guide the country through the crucial Brexit talks ... and deliver on the will of the British people by taking the United Kingdom out of the European Union," she said after seeking Queen Elizabeth II's approval — a formality — for the new arrangement.

May's snap election call was the second time that a Conservative gamble on the issue of Britain's relations with Europe backfired. Her predecessor, David Cameron, first asked British voters to decide in 2016 whether to leave the EU.

Cameron, gambling that Britons wouldn't want to sever their network of ties with the continent, had promised the Brexit referendum during a 2015 election campaign that gave Conservatives a surprise Parliamentary majority. When voters stunned him and Europe by voting to leave, he resigned.

The latest election shock is "yet another own goal" that will make "already complex negotiations even more complicated," said the European Parliament's top Brexit official, Guy Verhofstadt.

With 649 of 650 seats in the House of Commons declared, May's Conservatives had 318 — short of the 326 they needed for an outright majority and well down from the 330 seats they had before May's roll of the electoral dice.

Rather than resign, May grabbed an undefined alliance with the DUP, which won 10 seats. But even that arrangement seemed shaky. After May went through the largely symbolic process of seeking the queen's approval for the new government, DUP leader Arlene Foster said the two parties were in discussions but offered no details.

"This is a very bad moment for the Conservative Party, and we need to take stock," Conservative lawmaker Anna Soubry said. "Our leader needs to take stock as well."

The biggest winner was Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Labour's increase in seats from 229 to 261 — with one seat still undecided — confounded expectations that his left-wing views made him electorally toxic.

Corbyn piled on pressure for May to resign, saying Friday morning that people have had enough of austerity politics and cuts in public spending. He ruled out the potential for deals or pacts with other progressive parties in Parliament.

"The arguments the Conservative Party put forward in this election have lost, and we need to change," he said.

