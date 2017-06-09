Home / Latest News /
Woman distracted by phone tumbles over basement access doors, falls 6 feet
By The Associated Press
PLAINFIELD, N.J. — A New Jersey woman distracted by her cellphone was hospitalized after she fell over open basement access doors and fell 6 feet into the opening.
Surveillance video captured the woman Thursday as she walked along a Plainfield street. The 67-year-old landed in the cellar of Acme Windows, where workers were repairing gas lines.
Martin Delgadillo told WNBC-TV in New York he was standing outside his barbershop on Somerset Street when he saw the woman plunge through the access door.
"She was looking at her phone — the last minute — she hit the door and fell right in," Delgadillo said.
The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital. Police said her injuries were not life-threatening.
"I thought texting and driving was a bad thing," Delgadillo said. "Now it's texting and walking."
