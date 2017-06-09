Church bus wrecks in Georgia; 1 death

ATLANTA -- Authorities said a church bus carrying several dozen people crashed near Atlanta, killing one person and injuring several others.

Fulton County police Cpl. Partrena Smith says one person was killed when the Mount Zion Baptist Church bus from Huntsville, Ala., crashed Thursday afternoon. She said that at least 10 people were hurt, including two critically. However, Fulton County Fire Chief Larry Few told reporters that 21 people were hurt.

Images from the scene showed the bus on top of another vehicle.

Smith said the bus was carrying more than three dozen people, including high school students and adults, who were headed to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for a trip to Africa. She said the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville posted on its Facebook page that a bus with its student ministry mission crashed while traveling to the airport.

Hanford workers hole up after alarm

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Radiation warning alarms sounded Thursday at a former plutonium production plant in Washington state, prompting a take-cover order that sent about 350 workers seeking cover indoors during the demolition of a plant that for decades had helped make nuclear weapons.

The order was lifted less than four hours later after low levels of radiation were detected at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation, the site of a cleanup.

The Energy Department said no injuries were reported, and workers had applied an adhesive product to the contamination to prevent it from spreading from locations on sidewalks and near a vehicle-access gate at the Plutonium Finishing Plant, which dates from the late 1940s.

"The contamination detected has been at very low levels, levels not harmful to human health," CH2M Hill, the private contractor demolishing the plant, said in a statement.

The Plutonium Finishing Plant is one of the most polluted facilities at the sprawling Hanford site, which is half the size of Rhode Island.

Supermarket killer kisses gun in video

A man who police say trapped and killed three co-workers inside a closed northeast Pennsylvania grocery store overnight Thursday left an online trail behind that includes praise for the 1999 Columbine High School shooters and expressions of deep frustration about the world around him.

Police say Randy Stair, 24, of Dallas, Pa., took two pistol-grip shotguns to work at the store in rural Tunkhannock, about 150 miles northwest of New York City, blocked store exits and began shooting shortly before 1 a.m. A fourth co-worker eventually escaped unharmed and called police. Stair also killed himself.

Wyoming County District Attorney Jeff Mitchell said a Twitter feed that includes a 42-minute film about a violent massacre, posted about the time of the killings, is believed to have belonged to Stair. In that film, Stair praised Columbine shooters Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold as heroes and kissed and fondled a loaded shotgun.

