A&M tops Davidson with single in 15th

TEXAS A&M 7, DAVIDSON 6 (15)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- George Janca had a walk-off single in the 15th inning and Texas A&M beat Davidson 7-6 in the opener of the College Station super regional on Friday.

It was the longest super regional game in NCAA history.

Nick Choruby and Hunter Coleman each had two RBI in helping Texas A&M (40-21) build a 6-0 lead. Brigham Hill's no-hit bid was broken up in the sixth inning on Cam Johnson's run-scoring double.

Johnson tied it at 6 in the ninth with his third consecutive hit. He finished with 4 consecutive hits, including 2 doubles, and 3 RBI. Will Robertson added a double and two RBI.

Mitchell Kilkenny pitched 5 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out nine, for Texas A&M and John Doxakis (3-3) threw five pitches in the top of the 15th for the victory.

Davidson (35-25) starter Durin O'Linger threw 137 pitches in 8 2/3 innings and Westin Whitmire (3-4) went four innings in the loss.

LOUISVILLE 5, KENTUCKY 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Drew Ellis had four RBI, including a three-run home run in the fifth inning, Kade McClure allowed three hits and Louisville held off rival Kentucky in the opener of the NCAA super regional.

The visiting Wildcats (43-22) made things interesting in the ninth as Evan White homered to lead off before Taylor Marshall singled in another run with two outs. Lincoln Henzman then struck out T.J. Collett to end the game and put the host Cardinals (51-10) within a victory of the College World Series.

Louisville scored twice in the first as Devin Mann singled in Logan Taylor -- who doubled -- and later scored on Ellis' grounder to short. The Cardinals' third baseman made it 5-0 four innings later by drilling a 3-2 pitch to left for his team-high 18th home run.

McClure (8-3) struck out 6 and walked 1 in 5 1/3 innings for the victory. Kentucky's Zack Thompson (8-3) threw 90 pitches in 4 innings and allowed 2 runs -- 1 earned -- in the loss.

LONG BEACH STATE 3, CSU FULLERTON 0

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- Darren McCaughan pitched seven scoreless innings and Luke Rasmussen went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Long Beach State beat Cal State Fullerton in Game 1 of the Long Beach super regional.

McCaughan (9-2) allowed 2 hits and walked 2 while striking out 9 for Long Beach State (42-18-1), which had its 12th shutout of the season.

Lucas Tancas scored Jarren Duran with a single up the middle, Ramsey Romano followed with an RBI double and scored on a Rasmussen double to right field to make it 3-0 in the first inning.

Cal State Fullerton (37-22) loaded the bases with one out in the top of the ninth, but Chris Rivera struck out Hunter Cullen and Chris Hudgins for his 13th save.

Taylor Bryant went 2-for-3 with two doubles for the Titans. Starter Connor Seabold (11-5) gave up 7 hits and 3 walks in 5 1/3 innings.

