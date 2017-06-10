Bella Vista man found dead in Beaver Lake

The Benton County Sheriff's Office reported Edward Holmes, a 50 year old Bella Vista man who had been missing since Thursday night, was found dead Saturday morning near a private boat dock off the shoreline of Highway 12.

"The body was located in an obstructed area where boats and sonar could not reach," Sgt. Shannon Jenkins, spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office, said.

[EMAIL UPDATES: Get free breaking news updates and daily newsletters with top headlines delivered to your inbox]

Jenkins said two kayakers found Holmes and called 911.

The Sheriff's Office began assisting the Bella Vista Police Department in its search for Holmes Friday after his family reported him missing Thursday night. Officials were able to locate Holmes' vehicle off Highway 12 near Beaver Lake by pinging his cell phone. Officials began a ground search and lake search that lasted into Friday night. Jenkins said in a statement Friday she expected the search to continue Saturday.

NW News on 06/10/2017