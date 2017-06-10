Cashner quiets Nats' bats for Rangers' 5-2 victory

WASHINGTON -- It was Tanner Roark bobblehead night, and he got the start for Washington. Once the game began, the Nationals were the ones with the bobbles.

Andrew Cashner quieted the NL's top-hitting lineup, Jonathan Lucroy and Rougned Odor homered, and the Texas Rangers beat the sloppy Nationals 5-2 on Friday night.

Texas took advantage of three errors, two by shortstop Trea Turner, and won for just the fourth time in 15 games.

"We didn't play very well on defense," Nationals Manager Dusty Baker said. "We usually don't make those. It wasn't a very good day at the ballpark."

Cashner (3-5) allowed 1 run and 6 hits in 7 innings. The NL East-leading Nationals began the day topping the league in runs, home runs, batting and slugging.

"Our rotation needed a performance like this," said Rangers Manager Jeff Banister after his struggling squad opened a six-game road trip with a victory.

Cashner, who gave up 5 earned runs in 2 of his previous 3 starts, struck out 4 and walked 2.

Lucroy had 3 of the Rangers' 13 hits, including a 2-run home run and RBI single. Odor's solo home run in the seventh came on the final pitch from Roark (6-3).

Matt Bush entered with two runners on in the ninth and allowed Stephen Drew's pinch-hit RBI single, but recorded two outs for his seventh save.

Roark allowed 5 runs, only 2 of them earned, and 11 hits.

Anthony Rendon hit an RBI single in the sixth that pulled Washington within 4-1. Odor homered leading off the seventh.

Lucroy's home run came with two outs in the fifth. Both runs on the home run were unearned after first baseman Ryan Zimmerman's error on a hard-hit grounder by leadoff batter Shin-Soo Choo.

Turner's first error on Joey Gallo's grounder in the sixth eventually led to another unearned run. Roark, acquired via trade by Washington from Texas in 2010, walked Nomar Mazara with the bases loaded, scoring Gallo.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MARLINS 12, PIRATES 7 Giancarlo Stanton smashed a home run over the batter's eye at PNC Park, Tyler Moore went deep twice for the second multi-home run game of his career and Miami pounded host Pittsburgh.

ROCKIES 5, CUBS 3 Colorado closer Greg Holland walked the bases loaded in the ninth inning before escaping, and visiting Colorado held off Chicago for its season-high sixth victory in a row. After three consecutive one-out walks, Holland retired Ben Zobrist on a short flyball and struck out a swinging Jason Heyward for his major league-best 23rd save.

BRAVES 3, METS 2 Dansby Swanson turned a normal grounder up the middle into a hustle double, then dashed home on a single by pinch-hitter Rio Ruiz in the ninth inning to lift Atlanta over visiting New York.

CARDINALS 3, PHILLIES 2 Aledmys Diaz hit a solo home run and Michael Wacha pitched six strong innings as host St. Louis snapped a seven-game losing streak.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

INDIANS 7, WHITE SOX 3 Edwin Encarnacion hit a go-ahead two-run home run and Corey Kluber won his second consecutive start since coming off the disabled list in the host Indians' victory.

RED SOX 5, TIGERS 3 Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run home run in the eighth as host Boston rallied for three runs in the inning and beat Detroit.

RAYS 13, ATHLETICS 4 Tampa Bay tied a season-high with five home runs, Alex Cobb went six strong innings, and the Rays beat visiting Oakland.

YANKEES 8, ORIOLES 2 Aaron Hicks homered twice and rookie Jordan Montgomery pitched seven stellar innings to lead host New York over Baltimore.

ANGELS 9, ASTROS 4 Cameron Maybin starred in his return from the disabled list, finishing with three hits and a career-high four steals to help visiting Los Angeles beat Houston.

