EU advised to boost defense spending
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:17 a.m.
PRAGUE — European Union leaders urged the EU on Friday to lift its defense spending for its own sake, not because of pressure from President Donald Trump or the United Kingdom’s looming departure from the bloc.
Trump has demanded that NATO’s 22 EU members increase spending to 2 percent of gross domestic product on military budgets.
The European Commission has begun debating what direction EU defense cooperation should take once the U.K. leaves in 2019.
In a speech at a conference on EU security and defense in Prague on Friday, Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the way ahead “starts with making sure we spend what is needed on our defense.”
Print Headline: EU advised to boost defense spending
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: EU advised to boost defense spending
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.