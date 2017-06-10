EU advised to boost defense spending

PRAGUE — European Union leaders urged the EU on Friday to lift its defense spending for its own sake, not because of pressure from President Donald Trump or the United Kingdom’s looming departure from the bloc.

Trump has demanded that NATO’s 22 EU members increase spending to 2 percent of gross domestic product on military budgets.

The European Commission has begun debating what direction EU defense cooperation should take once the U.K. leaves in 2019.

In a speech at a conference on EU security and defense in Prague on Friday, Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the way ahead “starts with making sure we spend what is needed on our defense.”