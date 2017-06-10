Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, June 10, 2017, 4:35 a.m.

Mabelvale man held in shooting

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 2:43 a.m.

A person was in critical condition Friday and a man was in custody after a shooting earlier this week in Saline County, according to the sheriff's office.

The shooting occurred Monday afternoon in the 24000 block of North Sardis Road in Mabelvale, according to a news release.

After receiving several leads, authorities Thursday arrested Joseph Allen Taylor, 36, of Mabelvale on charges of first-degree battery, terroristic act and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

The sheriff's office said the victim, who has not been identified, was taken by private vehicle to the Bauxite Fire Department a short time after the shooting. He was then "quickly transported" to a hospital, the agency added.

Arkansas Online previously reported, citing information from a sheriff's office spokesman, that the victim was shot once in the "facial area."

Taylor remained at the Saline County jail without bail as of Friday evening, according to an online inmate roster.

Records show Taylor also faces three counts of failure to appear.

Metro on 06/10/2017

Print Headline: Mabelvale man held in shooting

Arkansas Online