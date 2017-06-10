Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, June 10, 2017, 4:38 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Man awaiting trial in brother's death found dead in jail

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:38 p.m.


SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Authorities say a 21-year-old man awaiting trial in South Carolina on charges he killed his brother has been found dead in a county jail.

Spartanburg County Coroner Chief Investigator Randy Bogan said in a statement that Amarendra Dasa was found dead around 5:10 a.m. Saturday. Bogan didn't release details about where Dasa was found or how he may have died. An autopsy is scheduled.

Authorities say Dasa stabbed his 16-year-old brother Aja in the stomach at their home in February 2015 but have released no motive. The teen died on a neighbor's porch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Man awaiting trial in brother's death found dead in jail

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online