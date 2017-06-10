Home / Latest News /
Man awaiting trial in brother's death found dead in jail
By The Associated Press
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Authorities say a 21-year-old man awaiting trial in South Carolina on charges he killed his brother has been found dead in a county jail.
Spartanburg County Coroner Chief Investigator Randy Bogan said in a statement that Amarendra Dasa was found dead around 5:10 a.m. Saturday. Bogan didn't release details about where Dasa was found or how he may have died. An autopsy is scheduled.
Authorities say Dasa stabbed his 16-year-old brother Aja in the stomach at their home in February 2015 but have released no motive. The teen died on a neighbor's porch.
