Missouri man held on 27 child-porn counts

A man was arrested Friday on 27 counts related to child pornography as part of an undercover investigation that revealed he sent images and videos of child porn and bestiality to an Arkansas detective, authorities said.

An undercover detective with the Faulkner County sheriff's office began communicating with Andrew Brandon Potter, 36, of Independence, Mo., on May 4.

The two talked via a Kik group called "pedheaven," with Potter telling the law enforcement official that he was interested in photos and videos related to "young," according to the affidavit filed in Faulkner County Circuit Court.

At one point, Potter took a picture of himself holding up a Missouri driver's license, with his hand partially covering up some of the information, authorities said.

The sheriff's office checked the driver's license number and identified the person as Potter, a registered sex offender.

As the conversations continued, Potter sent the detective about 27 photos and videos that depicted sexually explicit conduct involving children between the ages of 8 and 12.

Photos and videos of bestiality were also sent showing women, children and Potter engaging in sexual acts with dogs, the detective said.

The two agreed to meet Friday at an undisclosed location in Conway for the purpose of Potter engaging in sexual intercourse with the fictitious user's wife. Potter also had discussed possibly having sex with the undercover detective's made-up 12-year-old daughter, the affidavit said.

Around 12:35 a.m. Friday, Potter drove up in a blue Ford Fusion at the predetermined location, where the sheriff's deputies took him into custody, according to authorities.

Found in his possession were two cellphones, a container containing a "male enhancement liquid" and a bottle of lubricant.

