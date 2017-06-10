Prosecutors rest case in Cosby's trial

NORRISTOWN, Pa. -- Prosecutors wrapped up their case against Bill Cosby on Friday, saving until practically the very end the comedian's damaging, decade-old testimony about giving quaaludes to women he wanted to have sex with.

The prosecution called 12 witnesses over five brisk days of testimony in the sexual assault case that could send the 79-year-old TV star to prison. The defense will begin presenting its side on Monday.

Testifying under oath in 2005, Cosby said he obtained several prescriptions for quaaludes in the 1970s and offered the now-banned sedatives to others, "the same as a person would say, 'Have a drink,'" according to the deposition read to the jury.

Cosby is on trial on charges he drugged and sexually violated former Temple University women's basketball team employee Andrea Constand, now 44, at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. He has said it was consensual.

The comedian gave the deposition as part of a lawsuit filed by Constand and later settled for an undisclosed sum.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A man accused in a bar shooting in suburban Kansas City that left one Indian national dead and another wounded was indicted by a federal grand jury on hate-crime charges, the U.S. Justice Department announced Friday.

The indictment against Adam Purinton, 52, of Olathe, Kan., comes after a Feb. 22 shooting at Austin's Bar and Grill in Olathe. Witnesses have said Purinton, who is white, yelled "get out of my country" at two 32-year-old Indian nationals, Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani, before he began shooting. Kuchibhotla died and Madasani was injured. A third man, Ian Grillot, was wounded when he tried to intervene.

An affidavit released in March said Madasani told detectives that the gunman asked if their "status was legal" before he opened fire.

The indictment announced Friday alleges Purinton shot the two men from India because of their "actual and perceived" race, color, religion and national origin. The indictment also alleges Purinton committed the crimes after premeditation and planning, attempted to kill more than one person and created a grave risk of death to others at the scene. The indictment also accuses Purinton of violating federal firearms laws.

After the shooting, Purinton drove 70 miles east to an Applebee's restaurant in Clinton, Mo., where prosecutors said he admitted to the shootings to a bartender, who called police.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Twelve employees of a Democrat-linked group focused on mobilizing black voters in Indiana are accused of submitting fake or fraudulent voter registration applications ahead of last year's general election in order to meet quotas, according to charging documents filed Friday.

Prosecutors allege that 11 temporary workers employed by the Indiana Voter Registration Project created and submitted an unknown number of falsified applications. According to a probable cause affidavit, a supervisor for those canvassers, Holiday Burke, was also charged.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said the Indiana State Police found no evidence of voter fraud or voter suppression.

The Indiana Voter Registration Project's effort to register primarily black voters was overseen by Patriot Majority USA, which has ties to the Democratic Party.

Patriot Majority has denied any wrongdoing.

SAN FRANCISCO -- The operator of an Oakland warehouse where 36 people died in a fire is experiencing a near mental breakdown after his arrest on involuntary manslaughter charges, his attorneys said Friday.

Lawyer Tony Serra disclosed the details about his client, Derick Almena, at a news conference, using a photo of Almena and his family as a backdrop.

Serra said Almena is experiencing "almost total destruction of his mental stability." Jeffrey Krasnoff, another attorney for Almena, said Almena was "deeply distraught."

Serra claimed prosecutors charged Almena to shield the true culprits -- public agencies that failed to ensure the warehouse was safe.

Authorities say Almena, 47, rented the warehouse known as the Ghost Ship and illegally converted it into low-cost housing for artists and an entertainment venue.

Almena and a second man, Max Harris, 27, were arrested Monday after a six-month investigation of the Dec. 2 fire.

