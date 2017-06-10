CARDINALS

Molina has back spasms

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Cardinals scratched catcher Yadier Molina from the starting lineup Friday night with lower back spasms.

Eric Fryer replaced Molina against the Philadelphia Phillies. Fryer was set to hit in the eighth spot.

Molina hit .300, playing in six games, on the recent seven-game trip on which St. Louis did not win a game. He has started 51 of the 58 games this season.

For the season, Molina is hitting .258 with 6 home runs and 23 RBI.

METS

Cespedes returns today

Yoenis Cespedes will be activated today and start one of the doubleheader games against the Braves in Atlanta, the New York Mets announced Friday afternoon.

Cespedes is flying to Atlanta on Friday night and will be the 26th player on the roster for today's games.

Manager Terry Collins said he will meet with the outfielders about playing time. Curtis Granderson is expected to be affected with both Michael Conforto and Jay Bruce producing.

"I think he's ready," Collins said of Cespedes.

Cespedes had just one rehab assignment, but the Mets think he's been able to get enough at-bats to be sharp.

Cespedes has been on the disabled list since April 28 with a hamstring injury. After a setback that cost him nearly two weeks, Cespedes resumed his rehab assignment Thursday night, going 0-for-4 and playing the whole game in left for Class A St. Lucie. Cespedes' first rehab attempt ended after one game when he suffered a quadriceps injury while running the bases on May 26.

Cespedes has appeared in just 18 games this season. He is batting .270 with 6 home runs and 10 RBI.

YANKEES

Tanaka's start pushed back

NEW YORK -- Masahiro Tanaka's next scheduled start has been pushed back one day as the New York Yankees attempt to get their struggling ace back on track.

Yankees Manager Joe Girardi said Tanaka will pitch Monday night at the Los Angeles Angels rather than Sunday at home against AL East-rival Baltimore. That gives the right-hander five days between outings, a routine he's more accustomed to.

Minus injured star Mike Trout, the Angels entered Friday tied for last in the American League in slugging percentage. Tanaka has faced the power-hitting Orioles twice this season, and they roughed him up in Baltimore on May 31.

New York has not announced a new starter for Sunday. Girardi said the team has "internal candidates" but the decision will depend on how the games play out Friday and Saturday.

Tanaka, 28, is 5-6 with a 6.55 ERA in 12 starts this season. He has lost five consecutive outings.

RED SOX

Pedroia back from DL

BOSTON -- Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia has returned to the lineup after being activated from the 10-day disabled list.

Pedroia, on the DL since May 30 with a sprained left wrist, was back at second base Friday night when the Red Sox opened a three-game series against Detroit.

Pedroia is hitting .292 (50 for 171) in 45 games with 2 home runs and 21 RBI.

Boston recalled left-hander Brian Johnson from Class AAA Pawtucket and started him against the Tigers on Friday.

MLB

Three RHPs suspended

NEW YORK -- Three right-handed pitchers have been suspended for violations of the minor league drug program.

The commissioner's office made the announcement Friday.

Yankory Pimentel of the Boston Red Sox system was banned 80 games without pay after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance. The 23-year-old reliever was 1-0 at Class AA Portland.

Yerry Rodriguez of the Texas Rangers system was penalized 75 games after testing positive for hydrochlorothiazide, a performance-enhancing substance. He was in the rookie-level Dominican Summer League.

Free agent Jose Hernandez was penalized 72 games after testing positive for metabolites of Stanozolol, a synthetic anabolic steroid and performance-enhancing substance. His ban will take effect if he signs with a major league organization.

There have been 40 suspensions this year under the minor league drug program.

-- Compiled from Democrat-GazettePress Services

