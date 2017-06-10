Oaklawn horses on Belmont Day

• Three horses who won stakes at the 2017 Oaklawn Park meet-- Recruiting Ready, Mor Spirit and Inside Straight -- are entered in races today on Belmont Stakes Day. In all, eight Oaklawn-raced horses are entered in some of the day's major races.
Grade I Acorn Stakes
• 1 mile, $700,000, 3-year-old fillies, 12:11 p.m. Central
HORSE;OAKLAWN HIGHLIGHT
Benner Island;2nd, Honeybee, March 11
Grade II Woody Stephens Stakes
7 furlongs, $500,000, 3-year-olds, 2:15 p.m. Central
Recruiting Ready;1st, Bachelor, April 13
Hard Scramble;1st, MSW, April 9
Petrov;2nd, Southwest, Feb. 20
Grade I Metropolitan Mile
• 1 mile, $1.2 million, 3-year-olds and up, 3:15 p.m. Central
Mor Spirit;1st, Essex, March 18
Inside Straight;1st, Oak. Handicap, April 15
Grade I Belmont Stakes
• 1½ miles, $1.5 million, 3-year-olds, 5:37 p.m. Central
Lookin At Lee;3rd, Arkansas Derby, April 15
Senior Investment;1st, Allowance, Feb. 18
Whitmore loses in
sprint for 1st time
• Count Fleet Sprint Handicap winner Whitmore finished third in Friday's True North Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., losing in a sprint race for the first time in eight starts for trainer Ron Moquett. Whitmore, the even-money favorite, finished third, 6¼ lengths behind winner Roy H. Whitmore was ridden by five-time Oaklawn jockey champion Ricardo Santana, Jr., who earlier in the day guided He Hate Me ($13.80) to victory in the Tremont Stakes.
