GOLF

Trio in lead at Memphis

Chez Reavie shot a 5-under 65 on Friday to move to 9-under 131 and share the lead with Charl Schwartzel and Sebastian Munoz after two rounds at the St. Jude Classic in Memphis. Schwartzel had a 66 while Munoz finished the round with a 67. Stewart Cink — who shared the first-round lead along with Matt Every, Scott Brown and Munoz — was one stroke back after a 68. Ben Crane, who won this tournament in 2014, was two strokes off the lead after shooting a 65 at the par-70 TPC Southwind course. Bryce Molder (Conway), Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) and Oliver Peacock (Arkansas Tech) did not make the cut.

Three on top at Classic

Alena Sharp shot her second consecutive 66 Friday to move into a share of the lead at 12-under 132 after the second round of the Manulife LPGA Classic at Cambridge, Ontario. Sharp, from nearby Hamilton, was tied with American Lexi Thompson (65) and South Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim (68). Perrine Delacour (62) of France and American Lindy Duncan (65) were one shot back. Shanshan Feng of China had a 69 to move to 10 under, in a tie with Britain’s Bronte Law (65) and Australia’s Minjee Lee (66). Suzann Pettersen of Norway had a 71 to move to 9 under while fellow firstround co-leader Mi Hyang Lee of South Korea remained at 8 under with a 72. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 73 and is 2 under going into the weekend. Emily Tubert (Razorbacks) did not make the cut.

Gore, Potter out front

Jason Gore and Ted Potter Jr. are tied at 10-under 134 and lead by one stroke at the Web.com Tour’s Rust-Oleum Championship at Ivanoe, Ill. Gore had a 66 and Potter a 63. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) and Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) shared third place, one stroke back, with Dawie van der Walt (67) and Stephan Jaeger (67). Cook had a 68 and Landry a 67. Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) had a 70 and is tied for 12th at 6 under. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) shot a 69 and is 3 under. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) had a 64 and is 2 under. Zack Fischer (Little Rock) did not make the cut.

LR’s Day shares lead

Bernhard Langer, Kevin Sutherland and Little Rock’s Glen Day each shot 6-under 66 to share the opening-round lead at the Principal Charity Classic in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday. Langer won the last two PGA Tour Champions events and is seeking to become the first player on the 50-and-over tour with victories in three consecutive starts since Fred Couples in 2010. Six players shot 5-under 67s at the Wakonda Club, including Mark Calcavecchia and Scott McCarron. Calcavecchia won at Wakonda in 2015 and McCarron rallied for his first senior victory here a year ago.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Pitcher asks to be excused

Oregon State’s top pitcher, who as a teenager pleaded guilty to molesting a 6-year-old girl, released a statement Friday saying he asked to be excused from playing. Luke Heimlich said in the statement that he didn’t want to be a distraction to the team, which began play in the NCAA super regionals Friday evening against Vanderbilt. Heimlich’s attorney, Stephen Ensor, released the statement just hours before the game. Heimlich said: “I understand many people now see me differently but I hope I can eventually be judged by the person I am today.” Heimlich’s criminal history was first reported by The Oregonian on Thursday. He pleaded guilty to one count of molestation between February 2011 and December 2011, a period during which he was 15. The newspaper said it learned about Heimlich’s 2012 conviction while doing a routine background check before running a profile on him.

MOTOR SPORTS

Busch wins Pocono pole

Kyle Busch turned a lap of 179.151 mph to win the pole at Pocono Raceway. Busch had the fastest lap Friday to win a NASCAR Cup pole for the second consecutive week. Busch won the pole last week at Dover International Speedway. Busch’s run at Dover was derailed when a tire came off the No. 18 Toyota during a pit stop. Busch crew chief Adams Stevens, tire carrier Kenny Barber and tire changer Jake Seminara were suspended four races for the infraction and will not be at Pocono. Race engineer Ben Beshore is the interim crew chief. Martin Truex Jr. starts second and Matt Kenseth third for a 1-2-3 start for Toyota. Ryan Blaney was fourth, followed by Kurt Busch and Brad Keselowski, all Ford drivers. Darrell Wallace Jr. starts 16th in the No. 43 Ford. He’s the first black driver in a Cup race since 2006. Kyle Busch has won races at every active Cup track except Pocono and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Kimball takes first pole

Charlie Kimball earned his first IndyCar Series pole on Friday with a two-lap average speed of 222.556 mph at the repaved and reconfigured Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth. Kimball’s run was more than 3 mph faster than the previous the two-lap qualifying record at Texas. Will Power averaged 219.182 mph four years ago. Kimball’s first pole comes in his 109th career start. Series points leader Scott Dixon will start on the front row tonight alongside his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate. Dixon’s qualifying average was 222.516 mph. Alexander Rossi qualified third, ahead of Tony Kanaan and Tristan Vautier, who is filling in for injured Sebastien Bourdais. Graham Rahal, the defending Texas winner who last weekend won both races in Detroit, will start 11th at the 1 1/2-mile Texas track.

BOXING

Russian boxer jailed

A professional boxer a month away from a world middleweight championship bout has been ordered held without bail in New York to await trial in a Russian organized crime case. Judge Katherine Forrest said allegations that Avtandil Khurtsidze was caught on video punching a confidential source in a gang investigation were enough to convince her he was a danger to the public. A defense lawyer called the charges “unsubstantiated allegations.” Khurtsidze was arrested Wednesday as federal prosecutors unveiled charges against more than 30 people in a criminal enterprise blamed for extortion, gambling, narcotics trafficking and other crimes. Khurtsidze, alias “The Kickboxer,” was scheduled to fight Billy Joe Saunders on July 8 at Copper Box Arena in London. The match has been postponed.

TENNIS

Wawrinka bests No. 1 Murray at French Open

PARIS — Stan Wawrinka battered the ball as if each swing would determine the outcome of his French Open semifinal against No. 1 Andy Murray.

For much of their 4½ hours of compelling, lengthy and draining points, Murray was up to the task, relentlessly defending and making Wawrinka hit shot after shot after shot. Eventually, the resolute Wawrinka’s offense prevailed.

Forced to come back twice from a set behind, and never easing up on his go-for-it, attacking style, 2015 champion Wawrinka at last pulled away to beat Murray 6-7 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 6-1 on Friday and become the oldest men’s finalist at Roland Garros in 44 years.

Now comes an even tougher task, something the No. 3-seeded Wawrinka, a 32-year-old from Switzerland nicknamed “Stan the Man,” called “probably the biggest challenge you can have in tennis.” He will face Rafael Nadal in the French Open final.

Nadal reached a 10th final at his favorite tournament — he’s 9-0 so far — by overwhelming No. 6 Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 in barely 2 hours.

It will be Nadal’s 22nd Grand Slam final overall, breaking a tie with Novak Djokovic for second behind Roger Federer’s 28. If Nadal wins the championship Sunday, it’ll be his 15th at a major, breaking a tie with Pete Sampras for second behind Federer’s 18.

Wawrinka, meanwhile, heads to his fourth Grand Slam final. He’s won the previous three, beating Nadal at the Australian Open in 2014, and Djokovic at Roland Garros two years ago and the U.S. Open last September.

