Police: Severed head found on steps of home; body missing
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:56 p.m.
JACKSON, Miss. — The severed head of a young black man was found on the front steps of a Mississippi home and police are working to identify him.
Jackson Police Cmdr. Tyree Jones says the rest of the man's body has not been located.
The head was found Saturday about 9 a.m. Jones says authorities do not yet have a motive for the killing. Asked whether it might be gang-related, he refused to speculate. He did say that finding just the head was not a typical homicide scene.
Officials say the cause of death, at this time, appears to be severance.
libertas2u says... June 10, 2017 at 2:09 p.m.
"Officials say the cause of death, at this time, appears to be severance." What was their first clue?
