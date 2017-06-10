Rick Lee's Belmont Stakes selections and analysis

Grade I, $1.5 million purse, 1½ miles, 3-year-olds, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., 5:37 p.m. Central, NBC

PP;HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7;IRISH WAR CRY;RAJIV MARAGH;GRAHAM MOTION;7-2

COMMENT Is a tad inconsistent, but his victories in the Wood Memorial and Holy Bull are likely the 2 best races by any colt in this field, and he figures to be on or near the early lead.

8;SENIOR INVESTMENT;CHANNING HILL;KEN MCPEEK;12-1

COMMENT Has won 4 of his past 6 2-turn races, and did not have a clean trip in a fast-closing third-place finish in the Preakness, and he does have a long-winded pedigree.

6;LOOKIN AT LEE;IRAD ORTIZ;STEVE ASMUSSEN;5-1

COMMENT Is void of speed, but the 1-run closer ran big races in the Kentucky and Arkansas Derbies and should get the distance, and he is switching to a leading New York rider.

2;TAPWRIT;JOSE ORTIZ;TODD PLETCHER;6-1

COMMENT Was a troubled sixth on a wet track in the Kentucky Derby, and he was very good rallying to a clear victory in the Tampa Derby in March, and the Todd Pletcher trainee keeps his regular rider.

11;EPICHARIS;CHRISTOPHE LEMAIRE;KIYOSHI HAGIWARA;4-1

COMMENT Unbeaten in 4 races in Japan before setting the pace and getting nailed at the wire in the UAE Derby, and it's a good sign that connections are bringing their own rider.

3;GORMLEY;VICTOR ESPINOZA;JOHN SHIRREFFS;8-1

COMMENT Has2 Grade I victories, including the Santa Anita Derby, and he figures to be forwardly placed and he recorded a strong 7-furlong breeze June 2.

9;MEANTIME;MIKE SMITH;BRIAN LYNCH;15-1

COMMENT Exits a graded stakes-placed finish at Belmont, and he is likely to be gunned to the front by Hall of Famer Mike Smith and may last for a share despite only having maiden victory on resume.

4;J BOYS ECHO;ROBBY ALBARADO;DALE ROMANS;15-1

COMMENT won the Gotham by 3 lengths, while finishing in front of Preakness winner Cloud Computing, and he is back in New York after 2 disappointing races in Kentucky.

10;MULTIPLIER;JOEL ROSARIO;BRENDAN WALSH;15-1

COMMENT Rallied mildly when sixth best in the Preakness, and he took advantage of a fast pace when getting up in the final strides to win the Illinois Derby, and he is wearing blinkers for the first time.

12;PATCH;JOHN VELAZQUEZ;TODD PLETCHER;12-1

COMMENT Did not work out a good trip from post 20 after getting bet down to 14-1 odds in the Kentucky Derby, but he did finish second in the Louisiana Derby and broke his maiden in his only previous race with today's rider aboard.

1 TWISTED TOM;JAVIER CASTELLANO;CHAD BROWN;20-1

COMMENT Makes the leap from consecutive victories in minor stakes at Laurel to a Grade I; he does have high- percentage connections, but his Beyer figures are the lowest in this field.

5 HOLLYWOOD HANDSOME;FLORENT GEROUX;DALLAS STEWART;30-1

COMMENT Was all out to defeat an entry-level allowance field at Churchill as an even-money favorite, but his grind-it-out style might serve him well at this marathon distance.

Sports on 06/10/2017