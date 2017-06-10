Rogers Dollar General robbed, police ask for help identifying suspects

ROGERS -- An armed robbery was reported around 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the Dollar General at 1201 S. 8th St.

Two men entered the store and demanded money. They were last seen leaving the area in a white SUV, according to a statement released by the Rogers Police Department.

The investigation is still in the early stages, said Keith Foster, the Department's public information officer.

Anyone who recognizes either subject or has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Weimer at the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141.

NW News on 06/10/2017