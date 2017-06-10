Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, June 10, 2017, 2:26 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Rogers Dollar General robbed, police ask for help identifying suspects

By Staff Report

This article was published today at 12:09 p.m.

Around 9:45 am on Saturday, June 10, 2017 the Rogers Police Department responded to an armed robbery that occurred at the Dollar General located at 1201 South 8th Street in Rogers. Two male subjects entered the store and demanded money.

PHOTO BY ROGERS POLICE DEPARTMENT

Around 9:45 am on Saturday, June 10, 2017 the Rogers Police Department responded to an armed robbery that occurred at the Dollar General located at 1201 South 8th Street in Rogers. Two male subjects entered the store and demanded money.

ROGERS -- An armed robbery was reported around 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the Dollar General at 1201 S. 8th St.

Two men entered the store and demanded money. They were last seen leaving the area in a white SUV, according to a statement released by the Rogers Police Department.

The investigation is still in the early stages, said Keith Foster, the Department's public information officer.

Anyone who recognizes either subject or has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Weimer at the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141.

NW News on 06/10/2017

Print Headline: Rogers Dollar General robbed

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Rogers Dollar General robbed, police ask for help identifying suspects

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online