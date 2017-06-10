Rogers Dollar General robbed, police ask for help identifying suspects
By Staff Report
This article was published today at 12:09 p.m.
ROGERS -- An armed robbery was reported around 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the Dollar General at 1201 S. 8th St.
Two men entered the store and demanded money. They were last seen leaving the area in a white SUV, according to a statement released by the Rogers Police Department.
The investigation is still in the early stages, said Keith Foster, the Department's public information officer.
Anyone who recognizes either subject or has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Weimer at the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141.
NW News on 06/10/2017
Print Headline: Rogers Dollar General robbed
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Rogers Dollar General robbed, police ask for help identifying suspects
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.