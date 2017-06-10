DRIVETIME MAHATMA: Rules tell when lane is bicyclists'

Hey: We travel County Farm Road to Two Rivers Park and love the bike riders. But we don't understand why some don't use the bike lanes. One cyclist was in the road during a rainstorm and we could hardly see him. When there are two or more riding, they sometimes ride side by side across the whole lane of traffic. We respect bike riders, but they in turn need to respect us. -- Nancy

Dear Nancy: The newspaper lately has been chockablock with news about bicycling, including a plan by the city of Little Rock to have a bike-sharing program. This was tried some years ago; miscreants swiped the bikes. Are we better people now?

We have probed the best minds in bicycling by asking pertinent questions. We also asked impertinent questions.

What are bicyclists required to do by law?

A person riding a bike has all the rights and duties of the driver of a vehicle. Or the rider of a horse, for that matter.

Must people on bicycles ride single file?

For this, our sources went to a publication of the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, "Bicycle Safety in Arkansas." The publication is on the Highway Department's website. It's 15 pages of information. There are many color pictures for the dense, including yours truly.

Oh, yeah, the question. A bicyclist may ride side by side with a companion on the road, but only if they don't impede traffic.

Ride single file if traffic doesn't have enough room to pass safely. A bicyclist should take the traffic lane when there is no shoulder or bike lane.

Ride closer to the center of the traffic lane to prevent motorists from passing when there isn't sufficient room. Also, take the lane when traveling at the same speed as traffic, to keep out of motorists' blind spots and reduce conflicts with right-turning traffic.

Must bicyclists move as far to the right as possible?

Most of the time, yes. But watch out for curbs and other hazards. Also don't ride too far to the right when avoiding parked cars, when a lane is too narrow for a bike and a vehicle to travel safely side by side or when making a left turn or avoiding conflicts with right-turning cars.

On a one-way street, a bicyclist may ride on the left as long as he rides with traffic.

Now the impertinent questions.

What should bicyclists do as common courtesy?

Follow the rules of the road. Ride in such a way that is safe for everyone. Sometimes this may mean taking the whole lane to prevent motorists from passing where it's not safe to pass.

We are told that a support vehicle will sometimes follow a cluster of bicyclists to act as a barrier between them and other traffic. Is this cool?

Having a support vehicle can be reassuring, especially on roads with limited sightlines. That support vehicle shouldn't affect other vehicles' ability to safely and lawfully pass.

Fjfellone@gmail.com

Metro on 06/10/2017