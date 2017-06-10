State police report six traffic fatalities

Five people have been killed in crashes on state roads since Monday, according to Arkansas State Police.

Authorities also reported this week that a Missouri woman died and her husband was hurt in a crash in Arkansas late last month.

One person was dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a "passenger vehicle" in Madison County on Friday afternoon, police said.

State police dispatcher Joe Jacques said his agency in Springdale got the call about the wreck shortly before 4 p.m. The crash happened on Arkansas 45, about 1.5 miles south of Arkansas 12, Jacques said.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

Authorities said the crash ended in one death, and other injuries were reported.

State police were still investigating the wreck Friday evening.

A single-vehicle crash Thursday in southwest Arkansas left two people, including a minor, dead and four other minors injured, according to state police.

In a preliminary report, state police said the accident happened around 9:50 a.m. Thursday as Rone Verita, 52, of Bossier City, La., was driving south on Interstate 49 at Doddridge in Miller County.

Police said Verita's 1998 Toyota Corolla veered off the left shoulder on the interstate, overturned and came to a rest in the median, according to the report.

Verita died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash. A minor from Texarkana, Texas, who was a passenger in the vehicle was also killed, the report states.

Four other minors -- another from Texarkana, Texas, as well as a child from Hope and two children from Conway -- were reported injured. The conditions of the injured were not listed in the report.

Authorities described travel conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

On Tuesday afternoon, a 71-year-old Arkansas woman died after her vehicle hit a ditch and overturned in Faulkner County, officials said.

A 2003 Ford was heading east on Arkansas 124 between Rosebud and Quitman shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to a state police report. The Ford crossed the centerline, ran off the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned, police said.

Ester Bryant, who was driving the Ford, was fatally injured.

No one else was reported injured, and conditions were sunny and dry at the time, state police said.

A Holiday Island man died Monday morning after his truck left a highway, went down an embankment and hit a tree, state police said.

Christopher Ancell, 46, was driving a 1988 Nissan truck south on Arkansas 23 around 1:30 a.m. Monday when his vehicle left the road on a curve, according to a state police report. The truck drove down an embankment and then hit a tree, according to the report.

Ancell was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The crash happened north of Holiday Island in Carroll County, according to the report.

Conditions were listed as rainy and wet at the time of the wreck.

On Sunday, state police reported that a Missouri woman was killed after the motorcycle she was riding on was hit by a pickup in Arkansas on May 31.

Margaret Brooks, 71 of Smithton, Mo., was a passenger on a 2003 Harley-Davidson heading south on U.S. 65 in Boone County around 1 p.m. May 31 when a 1996 Dodge Ram pickup that was getting on U.S. 65 near Tower Road hit her motorcycle, state police said.

Brooks suffered fatal injuries in the crash, while motorcycle driver Larry Brooks, 72, was hurt, authorities said.

Margaret Brooks died the day of the wreck, state police spokesman Liz Chapman said. Larry Brooks, her husband, was released from Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo., last Saturday, police said.

No one in the Dodge Ram was reported to be injured.

Conditions at the time of the wreck were listed as clear and dry.

Metro on 06/10/2017