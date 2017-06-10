NCAA Division I baseball tournament super regionals at a glance
Louisville vs. Kentucky
At Jim Patterson Stadium
Louisville, Ky.
FRIDAY'S GAME
Kentucky (43-21) vs. Louisville (50-10), 11 a.m.
SATURDAY'S GAME
Louisville vs. Kentucky, 11 a.m.
x-SUNDAY'S GAME
Kentucky vs. Lousville, 11 a.m.
DAVIDSON VS. TEXAS A&M
At Olsen Field
College Station, Texas
FRIDAY'S GAME
Davidson (35-24) vs. Texas A&M (39-21), 2 p.m.
SATURDAY'S GAME
Texas A&M vs. Davidson, 5 p.m.
x-SUNDAY'S GAME
Davidson vs. Texas A&M, 5 p.m.
VANDERBILT VS. OREGON ST.
At Goss Stadium
Corvallis, Ore.
FRIDAY'S GAME
Vanderbilt (36-23-1) vs. Oregon State (52-4), 8 p.m.
SATURDAY'S GAME
Oregon State vs. Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
x-SUNDAY'S GAME
Vanderbilt vs. Oregon State, 8 p.m.
CS FULLERTON VS. LONG BEACH ST.
At Blair Field
Long Beach, Calif.
FRIDAY'S GAME
Cal State Fullerton (37-21) vs. Long Beach State (41-18-1), 5 p.m.
SATURDAY'S GAME
Long Beach State vs. Cal State Fullerton, 2 p.m.
x-SUNDAY'S GAME
Cal State Fullerton vs. Long Beach State, 2 p.m.
SAM HOUSTON ST. VS. FLORIDA ST.
At Dick Howser Stadium
Tallahassee, Fla.
SATURDAY'S GAME
Sam Houston State (44-21) vs. Florida State (43-21), 11 a.m.
SUNDAY'S GAME
Florida State vs. Sam Houston State, 11 a.m.
x-MONDAY'S GAME
Sam Houston State vs. Florida State, TBA
WAKE FOREST VS. FLORIDA
At Alfred A. McKethan Stadium
Gainesville, Fla.
SATURDAY'S GAME
Wake Forest (42-18) vs. Florida (45-17), 1 p.m.
SUNDAY'S GAME
Florida vs. Wake Forest, 1 p.m.
x-MONDAY'S GAME
Wake Forest vs. Florida, TBA
MISSISSIPPI STATE VS. LSU
At Alex Box Stadium
Baton Rouge
SATURDAY'S GAME
Miss. State (40-25) vs.LSU (46-17), 8 p.m.
SUNDAY'S GAME
LSU vs. Mississippi State, 8 p.m.
x-MONDAY'S GAME
Mississippi State vs. LSU, TBA
MISSOURI STATE VS. TCU
At Lupton Baseball Stadium
Fort Worth
SATURDAY'S GAME
Missouri State (43-18) vs. TCU (45-16), 5 p.m.
SUNDAY'S GAME
TCU vs. Missouri State, 5 p.m.
x-MONDAY'S GAME
Missouri State vs. TCU, TBA
NOTE x-If necessary
