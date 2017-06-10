Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, June 10, 2017, 8:56 a.m.

NCAA Division I baseball tournament super regionals at a glance

This article was published today at 2:17 a.m.

PHOTO BY AP/TIMOTHY D. EASLEY

Louisville’s pitcher Kade McClure allowed 3 runs while striking out 6 in 51/2 innings to lead the Cardinals past Kentucky 5-2 on Friday. The teams split two meetings earlier this season and will play at least once more in their best-of-3 series.

Louisville vs. Kentucky

At Jim Patterson Stadium

Louisville, Ky.

FRIDAY'S GAME

Kentucky (43-21) vs. Louisville (50-10), 11 a.m.

SATURDAY'S GAME

Louisville vs. Kentucky, 11 a.m.

x-SUNDAY'S GAME

Kentucky vs. Lousville, 11 a.m.

DAVIDSON VS. TEXAS A&M

At Olsen Field

College Station, Texas

FRIDAY'S GAME

Davidson (35-24) vs. Texas A&M (39-21), 2 p.m.

SATURDAY'S GAME

Texas A&M vs. Davidson, 5 p.m.

x-SUNDAY'S GAME

Davidson vs. Texas A&M, 5 p.m.

VANDERBILT VS. OREGON ST.

At Goss Stadium

Corvallis, Ore.

FRIDAY'S GAME

Vanderbilt (36-23-1) vs. Oregon State (52-4), 8 p.m.

SATURDAY'S GAME

Oregon State vs. Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

x-SUNDAY'S GAME

Vanderbilt vs. Oregon State, 8 p.m.

CS FULLERTON VS. LONG BEACH ST.

At Blair Field

Long Beach, Calif.

FRIDAY'S GAME

Cal State Fullerton (37-21) vs. Long Beach State (41-18-1), 5 p.m.

SATURDAY'S GAME

Long Beach State vs. Cal State Fullerton, 2 p.m.

x-SUNDAY'S GAME

Cal State Fullerton vs. Long Beach State, 2 p.m.

SAM HOUSTON ST. VS. FLORIDA ST.

At Dick Howser Stadium

Tallahassee, Fla.

SATURDAY'S GAME

Sam Houston State (44-21) vs. Florida State (43-21), 11 a.m.

SUNDAY'S GAME

Florida State vs. Sam Houston State, 11 a.m.

x-MONDAY'S GAME

Sam Houston State vs. Florida State, TBA

WAKE FOREST VS. FLORIDA

At Alfred A. McKethan Stadium

Gainesville, Fla.

SATURDAY'S GAME

Wake Forest (42-18) vs. Florida (45-17), 1 p.m.

SUNDAY'S GAME

Florida vs. Wake Forest, 1 p.m.

x-MONDAY'S GAME

Wake Forest vs. Florida, TBA

MISSISSIPPI STATE VS. LSU

At Alex Box Stadium

Baton Rouge

SATURDAY'S GAME

Miss. State (40-25) vs.LSU (46-17), 8 p.m.

SATURDAY'S GAME

LSU vs. Mississippi State, 8 p.m.

x-MONDAY'S GAME

Mississippi State vs. LSU, TBA

MISSOURI STATE VS. TCU

At Lupton Baseball Stadium

Fort Worth

SATURDAY'S GAME

Missouri State (43-18) vs. TCU (45-16), 5 p.m.

SUNDAY'S GAME

TCU vs. Missouri State, 5 p.m.

x-MONDAY'S GAME

Missouri State vs. TCU, TBA

NOTE x-If necessary

Sports on 06/10/2017

Print Headline: NCAA Division I baseball tournament super regionals at a glance

