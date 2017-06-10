Home / Latest News /
Teen killed in west Little Rock traffic crash identified; 3 others hurt in collision
This article was published today at 10:32 a.m.
PHOTO BY RYAN TARINELLI
Photos by Ryan Tarinelli and Little Rock Police Department
Approximate location of crash
Police have identified the 19-year-old driver who was killed in a west Little Rock traffic crash Friday evening.
Police said Malea Mumit was killed while driving a Jeep west on Chenal Parkway. Officers were called to the accident at 6:14 p.m. after Mumit’s Jeep was hit by a pickup, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.
The accident happened at the intersection of Chenal Parkway and Autumn Road.
The pickup tried to make a left turn onto Autumn Road, but the truck’s driver did not yield, Little Rock Police Department spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said.
Mumit and a passenger were ejected from the Jeep, police said. The Jeep’s two passengers were taken to a hospital, authorities said. Police said the truck’s driver was not severely injured in the wreck.
