Traffic crash in LR kills 1 person, injures 3 others

A traffic crash in west Little Rock on Friday evening left one person dead and three others injured, a police spokesman said.

Officers were dispatched at 6:14 p.m. to the intersection at Chenal Parkway and Autumn Road for a report of a crash, police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said.

The two-vehicle wreck occurred when an eastbound pickup tried to take a left turn onto Autumn Road, he said.

While making the turn, the truck hit a Jeep that was headed west on Chenal Parkway, causing the Jeep to hit a curb and roll over at least once, McClanahan said. Police believe the truck's driver did not properly yield while trying to make a left-hand turn, he said.

Two of the three people in the Jeep were ejected during the crash, including the 19-year-old woman who was driving, who was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead, McClanahan said.

The two passengers in the Jeep were taken to a hospital, but their conditions were unknown Friday evening, police said.

The driver of the truck did not have severe injuries from the crash, McClanahan said.

