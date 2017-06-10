Traffic crash in LR kills 1 person, injures 3 others
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:51 a.m.
A traffic crash in west Little Rock on Friday evening left one person dead and three others injured, a police spokesman said.
Officers were dispatched at 6:14 p.m. to the intersection at Chenal Parkway and Autumn Road for a report of a crash, police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said.
The two-vehicle wreck occurred when an eastbound pickup tried to take a left turn onto Autumn Road, he said.
While making the turn, the truck hit a Jeep that was headed west on Chenal Parkway, causing the Jeep to hit a curb and roll over at least once, McClanahan said. Police believe the truck's driver did not properly yield while trying to make a left-hand turn, he said.
[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]
Two of the three people in the Jeep were ejected during the crash, including the 19-year-old woman who was driving, who was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead, McClanahan said.
The two passengers in the Jeep were taken to a hospital, but their conditions were unknown Friday evening, police said.
The driver of the truck did not have severe injuries from the crash, McClanahan said.
Metro on 06/10/2017
Print Headline: Traffic crash in LR kills 1 person, injures 3 others
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Traffic crash in LR kills 1 person, injures 3 others
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.