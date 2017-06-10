Travs do damage in 2nd, 5th innings

Behind two offensive bursts and right-hander Brett Ash's most efficient start in five outings, the Arkansas Travelers beat the Tulsa Drillers 5-3 Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Ash (4-4, 6.23 ERA) earned his first victory in three starts after pitching 7 innings, giving up 7 hits, 3 earned runs, 1 walk and striking out 1 in front of an announced crowd of 9,594 -- the largest home crowd of the season.

Right-hander Blake Perry earned his second save of the season with 1⅓ innings and two strikeouts.

The Travs had four consecutive batters reach base in the second and fifth innings, in which they scored all their runs.

Third baseman Nelson Ward went 1 for 4 and drove in 2 runs with a single to left field in the second. Designated hitter Keury De La Cruz finished 2 for 3 and drove in 2 runs with a single in the fifth.

-- Brooks Kubena

