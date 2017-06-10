Whitmore loses in sprint for 1st time

Count Fleet Sprint Handicap winner Whitmore finished third in Friday’s True North Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., losing in a sprint race for the first time in eight starts for trainer Ron Moquett. Whitmore, the even-money favorite, finished third, 6¼ lengths behind winner Roy H. Whitmore was ridden by five-time Oaklawn jockey champion Ricardo Santana, Jr., who earlier in the day guided He Hate Me ($13.80) to victory in the Tremont Stakes.