LR man is charged in shot at ex-lover

A Little Rock man was arrested early Friday after he was accused of shooting at his ex-girlfriend, police said.

Melvin Smith was taken into custody at a home in the 5900 block of Drexel Avenue around 1 a.m., according to a police report.

The report said Smith, 39, fired a single shot at his ex-girlfriend while she was in her vehicle. The bullet hit the vehicle, but there was no indication in the report that the ex-girlfriend was injured.

Smith faces a felony charge of committing a terroristic act.

He is being held without bail in the Pulaski County jail. A court date is set for June 23.

Woman held after store employee cut

Little Rock police arrested a 52-year-old woman Friday afternoon on accusations that she cut a store employee while trying to steal merchandise, according to a report.

Kimberly Kirchner of Little Rock was arrested at the Dollar General at 3124 West Roosevelt Road, according to an arrest report.

The report said that Kirchner was caught stealing merchandise and was confronted by a store employee who was stocking shelves, according to the report. Kirchner grabbed a box cutter from the employee and cut the employee's neck, according to the report.

The employee required medical treatment, but she did not have a life-threatening injury, the report said. Authorities charged Kirchner with aggravated robbery and theft of property, according to the report.

She was being held without bail Friday night in the Pulaski County jail, according to an online jail roster.

SWAT goes to home; LR husband jailed

Police arrested a man late Thursday on a domestic-battery charge after a disturbance at a Little Rock home left his wife injured and resulted in a SWAT team response.

Little Rock officers responded around 10:20 p.m. to 9023 W. 33rd St., authorities said in a report released Friday.

The caller, a child, told police that a man, later identified as 37-year-old Wesley Brooks of Little Rock, was possibly armed with a weapon inside the residence, said Lt. Steve McClanahan, a Police Department spokesman.

The child, who was later found outside screaming and crying with two other children, added that two other people -- Brooks' wife and a relative -- were also inside, authorities said.

Upon arrival, an officer walked around the residence and noticed someone partially in view while approaching an open door on the home's east side.

At that point, Brooks reportedly said he had a gun and told the two inside the home to get down on the ground, the report states. No weapon was seen by officers.

A perimeter was then set up because of the possible hostage situation, and a Special Weapons and Tactics team was called to the scene.

Brooks' wife exited the home before the SWAT team arrived. She had scratches on her left arm, back and both legs, an officer noted. The wife told authorities her husband pushed her into a mirror.

As the SWAT team arrived, Brooks and a female relative walked out of the home "without incident," the report states.

Brooks was taken into custody on a charge of third-degree domestic battery, records show. He remained at the Pulaski County jail without bail as of Friday night.

Arrest made in theft at liquor warehouse

A former employee was arrested Thursday on accusations he stole more than $5,000 worth of tequila and a gun from a Little Rock alcohol distributor in May, police said.

Wendell Lunon, 34, of Little Rock was arrested around 7:50 a.m. in the 3900 block of West 12th Street on a warrant for commercial burglary and theft of property, according to a police report.

On May 13, employees of Arkansas Craft Distributors at 1515 E. 4th St. arrived at work and found the building had been broken into, police said. About $5,170 of tequila was reported missing as well as vodka, an iPod, an iPad, a laptop, a cooler and a gun.

The stolen property was valued at about $7,630, police said.

After reviewing security footage, police identified Lunon, an ex-employee, as the burglar and arrested him, the report said.

