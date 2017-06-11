Aggies off to CWS after big 8th inning

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M used a seven-run rally in the eighth inning to topple Davidson 12-6 on Saturday and earn the Aggies' first berth in the College World Series since 2011.

A&M (41-12) swept its super regional after the Aggies won 7-6 on Friday in the series-opener against the Wildcats.

The Aggies trailed 6-5 in the eighth inning with two outs when pinch hitter Jorge Gutierrez popped up behind the mound for what appeared to be a third out -- and a slim Davidson (35-26) lead headed into the ninth.

But third baseman Eric Jones and second baseman Alec Acosta collided while trying to make the catch, and the ball popped loose with both on the ground. Two A&M runners dashed across the plate and the Aggies clutched their final lead of the super regional.

FORT WORTH

TCU 3, MISSOURI STATE 2

FORT WORTH -- Evan Skoug hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth inning, sending TCU past Missouri State in a super regional opener.

Skoug's one-out home run just over the fence in right field came on the fourth pitch from reliever Jordan Knutson (8-4), who replaced Dylan Coleman for a lefty-lefty matchup after the Bears starter threw a season-high 132 pitches.

The rally put the Horned Frogs (46-16) within a victory of their fourth consecutive trip to the College World Series. TCU, seeded sixth nationally, has won its super regional opener each time, and the previous three went to a decisive third game. Game 2 is today.

Sean Wymer (5-4) pitched 12/3 scoreless innings after TCU ace Jared Janczak struck out 10 in 61/3 innings. Durbin Feltman got a game-ending double play for his 17th save.

Coleman worked around 5 walks, a hit batter, 2 wild pitches and 3 passed balls by catcher Logan Geha, leaving with a 2-1 lead after striking out 10 in 71/3 innings. The Bears (43-19) are seeking their second trip to Omaha. The other was in 2003.

Jeremy Eierman hit his 23rd home run for Missouri State, breaking a tie for the team lead with Jake Burger.

LONG BEACH

CAL STATE FULLERTON 12, LONG BEACH STATE 0

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- John Gavin pitched a seven-hit shutout, leading the Cal State Fullerton Titans to a victory over Long Beach State in the second game of the NCAA super regional at Long Beach State.

The teams meet again in the final game of the best-of-three series today to determine a spot in the College World Series. Long Beach State (42-19-1) will play its fourth elimination game of the postseason.

Cal State Fullerton scored seven runs on eight hits in the third inning to break open the game in getting to Long Beach State starter Dave Smith (9-2) early. Smith allowed 9 runs -- 8 earned -- on 11 hits in 3 innings. Long Beach State also made four errors.

LOUISVILLE

LOUISVILLE 6, KENTUCKY 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Drew Ellis homered twice, Josh Stowers and Logan Taylor each delivered extra-base RBI hits and left-hander Brendan McKay scattered eight hits and two runs as Louisville topped rival Kentucky to clinch a College World Series berth.

A day after smacking a three-run home run in Louisville's 5-2 opening-game victory, the junior first baseman hit solo shots in the second and sixth innings to ignite a super regional sweep that returned the Cardinals (52-10) to the CWS for the third time in five seasons and first since 2014. Stowers followed with an RBI triple, and Taylor delivered the first of two eighth-inning insurance runs as Louisville remained unbeaten in the NCAA Tournament.

McKay (10-3) struck out nine in 62/3 innings to win a showdown with Kentucky ace Sean Hjelle (11-4).

Marcus Carson and Tristan Pompey knocked in runs for Kentucky (43-23), which was making its first super regional appearance.

TALLAHASSEE

FLORIDA STATE 7,SAM HOUSTON 6

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Jackson Lueck had four hits, including the game-winner in the ninth inning, and four RBI as Florida State rallied from a four-run, second-inning deficit to defeat Sam Houston State in the first game of their super regional.

Taylor Walls opened the ninth with a single and advanced to second after Dylan Busby was hit by a Nick Mikolajchak (0-4) pitch. Lueck then got his third walk-off hit of the season with a single to right-center to score Walls.

Lueck, a sophomore right fielder, is 10 for 24 with 8 RBI in 6 NCAA tournament games this season.

Sam Houston State (44-22) scored 4 runs the first 2 innings off 2 errors by FSU starter Tyler Holton. Hunter Hearn, who went 2 for 4, had the key hit in the first with a two-out, two-run single with the bases loaded.

The Seminoles (44-21) trailed 6-3 in the seventh but rallied to tie on RBI singles by Lueck, Quincy Nieporte and Cal Raleigh.

GAINESVILLE

FLORIDA 2,WAKE FOREST 1 (11)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Ryan Larson's bases-loaded single in the bottom of the 11th gave Florida a victory over Wake Forest for the Gators' first walk-off victory of the year and a 1-0 lead in its best-of-three super regional.

The game spanned roughly 7½ hours after being delayed for nearly four hours heading into the bottom of the fourth inning because of rain and lightning.

Three Florida pitchers combined to strike out 23 Demon Deacons (42-19), including 6 over 3 innings by closer Michael Byrne (4-4), who gave up a game-tying home run to Ben Breazeale with none out in the ninth. Starter Alex Faedo fanned 9 over 4 innings and Brady Singer, making his first relief appearance this season, struck out 8.

The Gators (46-17) loaded the bases against Griffin Roberts (2-5) on a walk and two hit batters. Colin Peluse came in and got the second out before Larson's single up the middle.

BATON ROUGE

LSU 4, MISSISSIPPI STATE 3

BATON ROUGE -- Zach Watson's run-scoring single in the eighth pulled LSU into a tie, and Watson later scored on Michael Papierski's sacrifice fly to lift the Tigers to a victory over Mississippi State in the opening game of the NCAA tournament's Baton Rouge super regional.

Zach Hess (7-1), who entered the game with LSU trailing 3-0 in the eighth, pitched 11/3 scoreless innings to earn the victory for LSU (47-17), which is now victorious in 15 consecutive and one victory away from an 18th trip to the College World Series.

LSU had a runner on third with one out in the fourth, fifth and seventh, only to come up empty before finally breaking through in the eighth on Greg Deichmann's two-run double to left.

CORVALLIS

OREGON STATE 9, VANDERBILT 2

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- KJ Harrison hit his second three-run home run in two games and Oregon State advanced to the College World Series with a super regional victory over Vanderbilt.

The Beavers won the opener of the best-of-three series 8-4 on Friday, a day after reports surfaced that the Beavers' top pitcher pleaded guilty to a molestation charge as a teenager.

The Oregonian detailed the molestation case against left-hander Luke Heimlich when he was 15. Shortly before Friday's game, Heimlich's attorney said the junior had asked to be excused from playing.

Bryce Fehmel (5-2) started Saturday's game for the Beavers (54-4), who won back-to-back World Series titles in 2006 and 2007.

Vanderbilt (36-24-1) started 6-foot-4 right-hander Kyle Wright (5-6), who could be the first-overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft on Monday.

