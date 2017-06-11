All-Arkansas Preps banquet will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Wally Allen Ballroom at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

The banquet and dinner, sponsored by CHI St. Vincent, honors more than 350 high school athletes from across the state who have excelled in one of 12 different sports. Top athletes in each sport will receive awards presented by Emmitt Smith, a Pro Football Hall of Fame running back who played for the Dallas Cowboys (1990-2002) and Arizona Cardinals (2003-2004). Smith, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Cowboys, is the NFL’s all-time leading rusher with 18,355 yards.

Athletes who make the All-Arkansas Preps teams receive free admission to the event. Parents of the athletes can purchase discounted tickets by calling (501) 378-3807. General admission tickets are $75, and a limited number is still available.

Tickets must be purchased online by Friday. More information on the banquet is available online at allarkansaspreps.com.

How they

were selected

Members of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s All-Arkansas Preps boys and girls teams were nominated by coaches and selected by members of the Democrat-Gazette’s sports staff with help from the state’s high school coaches.