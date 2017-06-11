Astros Keuchel, former Hog, returns to DL with neck ailment

HOUSTON — Houston ace and former Arkansas Razorback Dallas Keuchel won’t begin throwing again for about a week as he recovers from neck discomfort that has landed him on the disabled list for the second time this season.

Keuchel was scratched from his start on Wednesday at Kansas City and placed on the 10-day disabled list a day later, a move retroactive to June 5. It’s the same problem that put him on the disabled list earlier and caused him to miss one start.

“It’s not something that I want to keep re-aggravating every time I go out there every five days,” Keuchel said. “I’d rather nip it in the bud right now and make sure it’s fully gone then go back out there and enjoy being healthy.”

He isn’t sure when he’ll return, but expects to miss at least two more starts.

Keuchel has been one of the best pitchers in the majors this season, posting a 9-0 record and a 1.67 ERA, both MLB bests.