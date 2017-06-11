The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 1003 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., business, unknown, 3:30 a.m. June 1, property valued at $351.

• 2105 W. 16th St., residence, Sade Wesley, 10:33 a.m. June 3, property valued at $601.

72204

• 4612 Grand Ave., residence, Elvenia Layne, 3:30 a.m. May 27, property valued at $1,100.

• 89 Broadmoor Dr., residence, Latoris Willis, 7 a.m. May 27, property valued at $3,200.

• 7002 Greencrest Dr., residence, Cory Adams, 6 p.m. May 27, property valued at $3,466.

• 1311 Booker St., residence, Herbert Baccus, 1:30 a.m. May 28, property valued at $120.

• 7618 Colonel Glenn Rd., business, unknown, 6:45 a.m. May 28, property valued at $106.

• 6420 Colonel Glenn Rd., business, Louretta Whitham, 12:01 a.m. May 29, property valued at $1,400.

• 3904 Katherine St., residence, Lanna Horton, noon May 29, property valued at $15.

• 27 Glenmere Dr., residence, Scott Mccalman, 6 p.m. May 29, property value unknown.

• 917 Jefferson St., residence, Amanda Bradley, 11:30 a.m. May 30, property valued at $800.

72205

• 1712 Glenda Dr., residence, unknown, 7:47 p.m. May 20, property value unknown.

• 2210 Perry St., residence, Angela Suggs, 1 a.m. May 26, property valued at $3,330.

• 9100 N. Rodney Parham Rd., business, Jenna Lister, 9:30 p.m. May 27, cash total unkown, property valued at $700.

• 7206 Apache Rd., residence, Lee Bates, 10:55 p.m. May 29, property value unknown.

• 6924 W. Markham St., residence, Kimmela Steed, 11:20 p.m. May 29, property valued at $600.

• 1501 Junior Deputy Rd., residence, Earnest Franklin, 9:15 a.m. May 30, property valued at $301.

72206

• 2600 Dover St., residence, Robert Moore Jr., 12:43 p.m. June 3, property valued at $1,000.

72207

• 6800 Hawthorne Rd., residence, Narcissa Jackson, 6:30 p.m. May 31, property valued at $4,003.

• 2905 Dalewood Rd., residence, Rebecca Bona, 12:01 a.m. June 2, property valued at $1,000.

72209

• 19 Timber Lane, residence, Emanuel Walker, 9:11 a.m. May 18, property value unknown.

• 4600 Hoffman Rd., business, Loretta Birgy, 7 a.m. May 26, property valued at $10.

• 8701 Interstate 30, residence, Carmen Harper, 5:30 p.m. May 27, property valued at $21.

• 34 Springtree Circle, residence, Tara Malone, 11 p.m. May 27, property value unknown.

• 7024 Yarberry Lane, residence, April Hewitt-Irwin, 12:01 a.m. May 28, property valued at $7,022.

• 5201 Geyer Springs Rd., residence, Eijah Casey, 9:16 p.m. May 28, property value unknown.

• 10215 Mabelvale Plaza Dr., business, Chris Hanna, 10 p.m. May 28, cash totaling $1,400, property valued at $1,000.

• 7200 Mabelvale Cut Off Rd., residence, Teresa Allen, 4 a.m. May 29, cash totaling $500, property valued at $15,002.

• 8605 Tedburn Dr., residence, Janette Davis, 3:50 p.m. May 30, property valued at $1,000.

• 8100 Geyer Springs Rd., business, Cecile Ford, 4:11 a.m. May 31, cash total unknown, property valued at $250.

• 6905 Knollwood Rd., residence, Jennifer Blue, 2:05 a.m. June 1, property value unknown.

• 8723 Baseline Rd., residence, Shannon Mack, 5:50 a.m. June 1, property valued at $900.

• 7900 Scott Hamilton Dr., residence, Antonyo Oliver, 3:30 p.m. June 3, property valued at $1,316.

• 8004 Woodhaven Dr., residence, Chessica Adair, 9:25 p.m. June 3, property value unknown.

72211

• 11401 Mesa Dr., residence, Jenia Halley, 3 p.m. May 26, property value unknown.

• 701 Green Mountain Dr., residence, Traskyla Jackson, 4:40 a.m. May 29, property valued at $50.

• 13111 W. Markham St., business, Rickey Robinson Jr., 8 a.m. May 30, property valued at $1,151.

• 420 Napa Valley Dr., residence, Ericka Pierce, 7 a.m. May 31, property valued at $2,059.

• 600 Hardin Rd., residence, Nelda Nelson, 6:30 a.m. June 1, property valued at $970.

• 10920 Financial Centre Pkwy., residence, Nelda Nelson, 10:25 a.m. June 2, property valued at $1,600.

• 1601 N. Shackleford Rd., residence, Morasha Mcfee, 3:20 p.m. June 3, property valued at $540.

72223

• 14320 Jerome Dr., residence, Emily Mowry, 6 p.m. May 27, property value unknown.

72227

• 1900 Reservoir Rd., residence, Brandon Sanders, 6 p.m. June 1, property valued at $291.

• 3022 Millbrook Rd., residence, Donna Colbert, 9:45 a.m. June 2, property valued at $1,001.

North Little Rock

72114

• 613 W. 25th St., residence, Donnie Bush, 11 a.m. May 27, cash totaling $40.

• 400 W. 19th St., residence, Felicia Love, 1:20 a.m. May 30, cash totaling $49, property valued at $10.

72116

• 5300 Summertree Dr., Apt. 14, residence, Andrew Sutton, 4 a.m. May 27, property valued at $1,000.

• 5081 Highcliff Dr., Apt. 13, residence, unknown, 6:20 p.m. May 30, cash totaling $2,000, property valued at $1,000.

72117

• 500 Gordon St., residence, Phelisha Eans, 3 p.m. May 26, property valued at $850.

• 11000 Hwy. 165, business, unknown, 2:50 a.m. May 28, property value unknown.

72118

• 4524 MacArthur Dr., residence, Richard Cowell, 12:19 a.m. June 2, property valued at $4,800.

• 1105 W. Scenic Dr., residence, Latina Neal, 11:30 a.m. June 2, property valued at $2,150.

