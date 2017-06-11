Cain hits 2 HRs, slam in 9-run 8th as Royals roll

INTERLEAGUE

ROYALS 12, PADRES 6

SAN DIEGO -- Kansas City Royals stars Eric Hosmer and Salvador Perez would welcome more games in San Diego, even though Petco Park is a spacious place for sluggers.

Hosmer and Perez hit home runs as part of a nine-run eighth inning that also included Lorenzo Cain's grand slam, sending the Royals to a 12-6 victory Saturday over the San Diego Padres.

Cain homered twice, and Alcides Escobar hit his first home run of the year as the Royals hit five home runs for the first time since July 23, 2003, at Minnesota.

At the All-Star Game last year in San Diego, Hosmer and Perez homered in the first inning. Hosmer took away the game's MVP award.

Hosmer homered in his return to Petco in March for the World Baseball Classic and struck again Saturday with a two-run, tying shot off San Diego's best reliever, Brad Hand (1-4).

"I've had some great moments here," Hosmer said. "Don't know what the cause of that is, but I definitely enjoy it when this San Diego trip is on the schedule."

Hosmer said Cain set him up against Hand by opening the eighth with a single off the lefty.

At the time, the Royals trailed 5-3.

Hosmer, the next hitter, said he sought a fastball from Hand because "he's really pitched off that slider all year well."

With the speedy Cain on first base, the lefty Hosmer hit a 1-0 fastball over the left-field wall.

The ball landed in the seats near where he drove the All-Star Game home run, off former Royals teammate Johnny Cueto.

Perez followed with a home run, the 100th of his career. Noting the wear and tear a catcher takes, Hosmer called the total "really impressive."

Counting the 2016 All-Star Game, Perez has homered in his past three games at Petco.

Cain capped Kansas City's highest-scoring inning since a 10-run first against the Cleveland Indians on Aug. 23, 2006, hitting his slam off a 97-mph fastball from Jose Valdez.

The grand slam was Kansas City's first this season and Cain's second of his career. Cain also hit a solo shot in the sixth, and has six home runs this season.

Travis Wood (1-2) won in relief.

RANGERS 6, NATIONALS 3 (11) Robinson Chirinos nearly put Texas ahead during a ninth-inning rally that tied it, then hit a three-run home run in the 11th that sent the visiting Rangers over Washington.

TWINS 3, GIANTS 2 Brian Dozier and Kennys Vargas hit home runs, leading Jose Berrios and Minnesota over host San Francisco.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 6-8, BRAVES 1-1 Steven Matz pitched seven impressive innings in his season debut, Jay Bruce hit a three-run home run and visiting New York beat Atlanta in the second game to sweep a doubleheader. Yoenis Cespedes made a smashing return in the first game, hitting a grand slam to celebrate his return to the lineup following a six-week stint on the disabled list to help the Mets win the opener.

CARDINALS 7, PHILLIES 0 Carlos Martinez struck out 11 in a complete-game shutout and host St. Louis blanked Philadelphia.

ROCKIES 9, CUBS 1 Mark Reynolds and Charlie Blackmon homered, rookie Jeff Hoffman pitched neatly into the seventh inning and visiting Colorado won its seventh consecutive game, beating Chicago.

PIRATES 7, MARLINS 6 Jordy Mercer hit a tying two-run triple in the eighth and John Jaso followed with a go-ahead double, lifting host Pittsburgh over Miami.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 6-2, ATHLETICS 5-7 Sean Manaea won his fifth consecutive start to help visiting Oakland split a rare scheduled doubleheader with a victory over Tampa Bay. The Rays won the opener on Evan Longoria's RBI single in the 10th inning that completed a 3-hour, 56-minute game.

ASTROS 3, ANGELS 1 Mike Fiers had another solid start and Brian McCann homered to lead host Houston to a victory over Los Angeles.

YANKEES 16, ORIOLES 3 Rookie Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 19th home run and host New York connected five times in all, battering Chris Tillman and Baltimore for its fourth consecutive victory.

WHITE SOX 5, INDIANS 3 David Holmberg allowed two runs in five innings for his first victory in two years, Jose Abreu had an RBI single in a three-run first and visiting Chicago defeated Cleveland.

RED SOX 11, TIGERS 3 Boston's Chris Sale outlasted Detroit's Justin Verlander to win his seventh consecutive decision in a matchup of big-name pitchers, and the host Red Sox pulled away late to beat the Tigers.

Sports on 06/11/2017