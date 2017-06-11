Earthquake rattles part of Arkansas

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Arkansas and Missouri early Sunday.

The quake, which centered about 5 miles north of Bergman and 18 miles northeast of Harrison, occurred around 7:40 a.m.

By 9 a.m., more than 400 people in Arkansas and southern Missouri had reported to the U.S. Geological Survey that they felt the shaking. Most categorized it as weak or light tremors, which are typically not associated with any damage.

Daniel Bolen, director of 911 for Boone, said his office fielded more than 40 calls Sunday morning.

"When it initially happened, all of our lines lit up," he said, noting none of the callers had experienced any damage.

Bolen said he didn't know at first what was going on.

"It shook the building and it sounded like loud thunder," he said.

The reports of shaking stretched from the epicenter into Northwest Arkansas and as far south as Fort Smith and Vilonia.

Survey records show it is the first earthquake of more than 1.0-magnitude in Arkansas since May 14, when a 2.4-magnitude quake occurred south-southeast of Marshall.

The quake Sunday was initially said to be a 4.0-magnitude temblor before being downgraded to 3.2. It was later revised back up to a 3.6.