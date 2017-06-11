Even as decoy, Maxwell scores

SILOAM SPRINGS — There were only three matches during her record-breaking 2017 season in which junior forward Audrey Maxwell didn’t score a goal for Siloam Springs girls soccer team.

Two of those scoreless outings came against eventual 5A state girls champion Harrison during 6A/5A District 1 play and the third came in the Class 6A semifinals against Benton. But even if she didn’t score a goal Maxwell made an impact on how the game was played.

“She is able to attract your focus, which opened up her teammates,” Harrison Coach Chris Pratt said of Maxwell. “At least that’s what happened against us.”

With the Lady Goblins keeping a close eye on Maxwell, Siloam Springs sophomore Laura Morales scored a pair of goals and junior Sydney Bomstad added one as Siloam Springs won at Harrison 3-2 on March 28. Then a few weeks later, junior Megan Hutto scored a pair of goals and junior Meghan Kennedy had another as the Lady Panthers beat Harrison again 3-1 in Siloam Springs on April 14.

“I think Hutto was able to do her magic because of the things Maxwell did,” Pratt added.

Maxwell found the back of the net in the rest of Siloam Springs’ games, scoring a single-season school record 42 goals, recording 18 assists and leading the Lady Panthers (24-3) to their fourth consecutive Class 6A state championship.

Maxwell was all-state in Class 6A and scored a hat trick in a 6-1 victory over Russellville in the Class 6A state finals to win her second consecutive championship game MVP.

For her efforts, Maxwell is recognized as the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s All-Arkansas Preps girls soccer player of the year.

“It’s funny, she had 42 goals, but I didn’t realize she had 18 assists as well,” said Siloam Springs Coach Brent Crenshaw. “So 60 out of our 128 goals — almost 50 percent she was directly involved in. She’s only a junior and next year she’ll have another chance to do more special things. I’m just happy for her because I think in years past, there were some other players that kind of had the spotlight, and Audrey was always the one putting in the work. She deserves this recognition.”

Maxwell finished the season with 13 multiple-goal games, including a four-goal outing and three hat tricks. She has already orally committed to play soccer at Rogers State, a Division II school in Claremore, Okla.

Maxwell’s 42 goals broke the record of all-time Siloam Springs goals leader Sarah Kidd Viatrov, who scored 27 of her 102 career goals in 2006.

Audrey Maxwell glance

SCHOOL Siloam Springs

CLASS Junior

HEIGHT 5-7

NOTEWORTHY Set the Siloam Springs girls soccer single-season scoring record with 42 goals in leading the Lady Panthers (24-3) to their fourth consecutive state championship. … She scored at least one goal in 24 of team’s 27 games and had 13 multiple-goal games, including one four-goal game and three threegoal games. … Her final hat trick came in the Class 6A state finals in a 6-1 victory against Russellville, where she earned MVP honors for the second consecutive year. … She also had 18 assists, which ranked second on the team.

