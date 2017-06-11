How Oaklawn Park horses fared

Belmont undercard results
• Results of the key races preceding Saturday’s Belmont Stakes, with race conditions in parenthesis, race winner, jockey-trainer combination and winning payoff:
EASY GOER($150,000, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16th miles)
• West Coast (Mike Smith-Bob Baffert, $5.70)
GRADE II BROOKLYN ($400,000, 4-up, 1½ miles)
• War Story (Javier Castellano-Jorge Navarro, $10)
GRADE I ACORN ($700,000, 3-year-old fillies, 1 mile)
• Abel Tasman (Mike Smith-Bob Baffert, $6.30)
GRADE I ODGEN PHIPPS ($700,000, 4-up, fillies & mares, 1 1/16th miles)
• Songbird (Mike Smith-Jerry Hollendorfer, $2.70)
GRADE III JAIPUR INVITATIONAL ($300,000. 4-up, 6 furlongs, turf)
• Disco Partner (Irad Ortiz-Christope Clement, $11.60)
GRADE II WOODY STEPHENS ($500,000, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs)
WINNER American Anthem (Mike Smith-Bob Baffert, $5.90)
JUST A GAME STAKES ($700,000, 4-up, fillies & mares, 1 mile turf)
• Antonoe (Javier Castellano-Chad Brown, $8.20)
GRADE 1 METROPOLITAN HANDICAP ($1.2M, 3-up, 1 mile)
• Mor Spirit (Mike Smith-Bob Baffert, $7.10)
GRADE I WOODFORD RESERVE ($1M, 4-up, 1¼ miles, turf)
• Ascend (Jose Ortiz-Graham Motion, $57)
• Nine horses who ran at Oaklawn Park this past spring competed Saturday on the Belmont Stakes card:
GRADE I ACORN (1 MILE)
HORSE (OAKLAWN RESULT);SATURDAY'S FINISH
Benner Island (2nd in Honeybee);3rd, beaten 5½ lengths
GRADE II WOODY STEPHENS (7 FURLONGS)
HORSE (OAKLAWN RESULT);SATURDAY'S FINISH
American Anthem (10th in Rebel); 1st by 3¼
Recruiting Ready (1st in Bachelor); 3rd by 5¾
Petrov (2nd in Southwest); 4th by 6¾
Hard Scramble (1st in MSW race);8th by 20¾
GRADE I METROPOLITAN (1 MILE)
HORSE (OAKLAWN RESULT);SATURDAY'S FINISH
Mor Spirit (1st in Essex); 1st by 6¼
Inside Straight (1st Oaklawn Handicap); 12th by 25¼
GRADE I BELMONT (1½ MILES)
HORSE (OAKLAWN RESULT);SATURDAY'S FINISH
Senior Investment (1st in ALW race);5th by 20
Lookin At Lee (3rd in Arkansas Derby);7th by 28½
