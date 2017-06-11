Man dead after fall at historic Arkansas hotel, police say

A Missouri man died after he fell from a staircase Saturday night at the Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs, according to a news release.

Rescue workers responded after William Thomas of Webb City fell from a staircase shortly after 11 p.m. in the hotel at 75 Prospect Ave., a Eureka Springs Police Department news release said. Thomas was pronounced dead at the Eureka Springs Hospital, authorities said.

Witnesses told police that Webb “had been in the upstairs bar before he fell over the staircase railing to his death.”

The death is under investigation.