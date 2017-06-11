Home / Latest News /
Man dead after fall at historic Arkansas hotel, police say
This article was published today at 3:57 p.m.
A Missouri man died after he fell from a staircase Saturday night at the Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs, according to a news release.
Rescue workers responded after William Thomas of Webb City fell from a staircase shortly after 11 p.m. in the hotel at 75 Prospect Ave., a Eureka Springs Police Department news release said. Thomas was pronounced dead at the Eureka Springs Hospital, authorities said.
Witnesses told police that Webb “had been in the upstairs bar before he fell over the staircase railing to his death.”
The death is under investigation.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Man dead after fall at historic Arkansas hotel, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.