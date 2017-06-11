Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, June 11, 2017, 3:56 p.m.

Man killed in Blytheville shooting, suspect surrenders

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:28 p.m.

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — Police in northeast Arkansas say a man has died after being shot at a car wash and the suspect is in custody.

Blytheville police say 28-year-old Deandre Love was found about 7:15 p.m. Saturday with multiple gunshot wounds and died after being flown to a Memphis, Tennessee, hospital.

Police Capt. Scott Adams told the Blytheville Courier News that the 27-year-old man suspected of shooting Love surrendered Sunday at the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office.

A suspected motive in the shooting has not been released.

