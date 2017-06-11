Man's body found near Beaver Lake boat dock

BENTONVILLE -- Edward Holmes, a 50-year-old Bella Vista man reported missing Thursday, was found dead Saturday near a private boat dock about six to eight feet from the shoreline of Beaver Lake, according to the Benton County sheriff's office.

Holmes' body will be sent to the state Crime Laboratory, Sgt. Shannon Jenkins said. The death is still under investigation, she said, but foul play is not suspected.

Two people found Holmes' body just before 8 a.m. Saturday while kayaking and called 911. They were not part of the search for Holmes that began Friday, Jenkins said.

"The body was located in an obstructed area where boats and sonar could not reach," she said.

Jenkins said the dock is near where Holmes' truck was found Friday, across the street from Lakeside Baptist Church on Arkansas 12.

Holmes was reported missing by his family at 6:20 p.m. Thursday, said Mike Kugler, the professional standards officer for the Bella Vista Police Department. The last time anybody had seen Holmes was Thursday morning before he went to work, Kugler said.

The Bella Vista Police Department began the search for Holmes on Thursday night, and the sheriff's office joined on Friday. Holmes' family members and friends also joined the search.

"We are all devastated and stunned," Holmes' stepson, Jesse Lane, said Saturday. "Our family is grateful for the prayers of so many people."

