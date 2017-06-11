All times Central (Best-of-3; x-if necessary) Host school is Game 1 home team; visiting school is Game 2 home team; coin flip determines Game 3 home team
LOUISVILLE
At Jim Patterson Stadium Louisville, Ky. FRIDAY Louisville 5, Kentucky 2 SATURDAY Louisville 6, Kentucky 2, Louisville advances
COLLEGE STATION
At Olsen Field College Station, Texas FRIDAY Texas A&M 7, Davidson 6 (15) SATURDAY Texas A&M 12, Davidson 6 Texas A&M advances
CORVALLIS
At Goss Stadium Corvallis, Ore. FRIDAY Oregon State 8, Vanderbilt 4 SATURDAY Oregon State 9,Vanderbilt 2 Oregon State advances
LONG BEACH
At Blair Field Long Beach, Calif. FRIDAY Long Beach State 3, Cal State Fullerton 0 SATURDAY Cal State Fullerton 12, Long Beach State 0 TODAY Cal State Fullerton (38-22) vs. Long Beach State (42-19-1), 2 p.m.
TALLAHASSE
At Dick Howser Stadium Tallahassee, Fla. SATURDAY Florida State 7, Sam Houston State 6 TODAY Florida State (44-21) vs. Sam Houston State (44-22), 11 a.m. x-MONDAY Sam Houston State vs. Florida State, TBA
GAINESVILLE
At Alfred A. McKethan Stadium Gainesville, Fla. SATURDAY Florida 2, Wake Forest 1 (11) TODAY Florida (46-17) vs. Wake Forest (42-19), 2 p.m. x-MONDAY Wake Forest vs. Florida, TBA
BATON ROUGE
At Alex Box Stadium Baton Rouge SATURDAY LSU 4, Mississippi State 3 TODAY LSU (47-17) vs. Mississippi State (40-26), 8 p.m. x-MONDAY Mississippi State vs. LSU, TBA
FORT WORTH
At Lupton Baseball Stadium Fort Worth SATURDAY TCU 3, Missouri State 2 TODAY TCU (46-16) vs. Missouri State (43-19), 5 p.m. x-MONDAY Missouri State vs. TCU, TBA
Print Headline: NCAA SUPER REGIONALS
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: NCAA SUPER REGIONALS
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.