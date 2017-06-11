Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, June 11, 2017, 10:04 a.m.

NCAA SUPER REGIONALS

This article was published today at 3:05 a.m.

All times Central (Best-of-3; x-if necessary) Host school is Game 1 home team; visiting school is Game 2 home team; coin flip determines Game 3 home team

LOUISVILLE

At Jim Patterson Stadium Louisville, Ky. FRIDAY Louisville 5, Kentucky 2 SATURDAY Louisville 6, Kentucky 2, Louisville advances

COLLEGE STATION

At Olsen Field College Station, Texas FRIDAY Texas A&M 7, Davidson 6 (15) SATURDAY Texas A&M 12, Davidson 6 Texas A&M advances

CORVALLIS

At Goss Stadium Corvallis, Ore. FRIDAY Oregon State 8, Vanderbilt 4 SATURDAY Oregon State 9,Vanderbilt 2 Oregon State advances

LONG BEACH

At Blair Field Long Beach, Calif. FRIDAY Long Beach State 3, Cal State Fullerton 0 SATURDAY Cal State Fullerton 12, Long Beach State 0 TODAY Cal State Fullerton (38-22) vs. Long Beach State (42-19-1), 2 p.m.

TALLAHASSE

At Dick Howser Stadium Tallahassee, Fla. SATURDAY Florida State 7, Sam Houston State 6 TODAY Florida State (44-21) vs. Sam Houston State (44-22), 11 a.m. x-MONDAY Sam Houston State vs. Florida State, TBA

GAINESVILLE

At Alfred A. McKethan Stadium Gainesville, Fla. SATURDAY Florida 2, Wake Forest 1 (11) TODAY Florida (46-17) vs. Wake Forest (42-19), 2 p.m. x-MONDAY Wake Forest vs. Florida, TBA

BATON ROUGE

At Alex Box Stadium Baton Rouge SATURDAY LSU 4, Mississippi State 3 TODAY LSU (47-17) vs. Mississippi State (40-26), 8 p.m. x-MONDAY Mississippi State vs. LSU, TBA

FORT WORTH

At Lupton Baseball Stadium Fort Worth SATURDAY TCU 3, Missouri State 2 TODAY TCU (46-16) vs. Missouri State (43-19), 5 p.m. x-MONDAY Missouri State vs. TCU, TBA

