NPR says reporters slain in ’16 targeted

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
This article was published today at 3:56 a.m.
NEW YORK — National Public Radio said Friday that two of its correspondents killed last year in Afghanistan were not victims of a random attack as previously believed.
NPR said David Gilkey, a news photographer and video editor, and Zabihullah Tamanna, an Afghan journalist working for the American broadcaster, were part of a convoy targeted by the Taliban because of a tip that Americans were a part of it.
They were killed about a year ago on the road to Marjah, Afghanistan.
NPR said it began investigating the case because Tamanna’s wounds were not consistent with the initial report that they were killed by a grenade explosion.
It’s not clear whether the Taliban knew the men were journalists.
NPR said it is still looking into the case.
