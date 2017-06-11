NPR says reporters slain in ’16 targeted

NEW YORK — National Public Radio said Friday that two of its correspondents killed last year in Afghanistan were not victims of a random attack as previously believed.

NPR said David Gilkey, a news photographer and video editor, and Zabihullah Tamanna, an Afghan journalist working for the American broadcaster, were part of a convoy targeted by the Taliban because of a tip that Americans were a part of it.

They were killed about a year ago on the road to Marjah, Afghanistan.

NPR said it began investigating the case because Tamanna’s wounds were not consistent with the initial report that they were killed by a grenade explosion.

It’s not clear whether the Taliban knew the men were journalists.

NPR said it is still looking into the case.